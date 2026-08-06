VMPL Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 6: Across India, large-scale infrastructure projects are increasingly shaping the next generation of real estate development. As highways, airports, industrial clusters and logistics corridors redefine regional economies, developers are looking beyond traditional metropolitan markets and investing in locations with long-term urban planning potential. Among these emerging destinations, the Dholera Growth Corridor in Gujarat has attracted growing attention because of its planned infrastructure, industrial ecosystem and future-ready urban vision. The region is witnessing sustained public and private investment, creating opportunities for residential and commercial developments designed to support its long-term evolution. Recognising this opportunity, DNA Ventures Pvt. Ltd. has announced the strategic acquisition of over 500,000 square feet of land in the Dholera Growth Corridor. The newly acquired land is strategically located with proximity to the Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR) and the upcoming Dholera International Airport, strengthening the company's long-term development strategy in the region.

The acquisition builds upon Civil Lines Township - Phase 1 , DNA Ventures' flagship integrated development, and reflects the company's broader vision of creating thoughtfully planned communities rather than standalone real estate projects. Civil Lines Township - Phase 1 has been conceptualised as a mixed-use township offering premium villa plots alongside a dedicated commercial precinct, enabling residential living and commercial activity to grow together. The township also includes wide internal roads, landscaped green spaces, a clubhouse, temple, children's play areas, sports facilities and other lifestyle amenities that contribute to a community-oriented environment. According to DNA Ventures , the latest acquisition is intended to support the future expansion of the Civil Lines brand, subject to the required approvals and development planning. The company believes that integrated communities with residential, commercial and lifestyle infrastructure will play an increasingly important role in meeting the evolving needs of the Dholera Growth Corridor.

"Real estate development is not merely about creating inventory; it is about creating destinations that remain relevant for generations," said Sumit Shrivastava, Director of DNA Ventures Pvt. Ltd "Our decision to expand our land portfolio reflects our long-term confidence in the Dholera Growth Corridor. Through Civil Lines, we aim to create integrated communities where quality infrastructure, responsible planning and modern lifestyles come together in a sustainable manner." He further added, "The acquisition of over half a million square feet is an important milestone in our long-term roadmap. As infrastructure development continues across the region, we remain committed to contributing through projects that prioritise planning, transparency, execution quality and long-term community development."

Unlike conventional plotted developments, DNA Ventures says its approach focuses on building integrated townships where residential neighbourhoods are supported by commercial spaces and lifestyle infrastructure, creating environments that serve both homeowners and local businesses. Looking ahead, the company intends to continue evaluating strategic land acquisition opportunities across the Dholera Growth Corridor to strengthen the Civil Lines brand and expand its development portfolio in line with the region's long-term urban growth. About DNA Ventures Pvt. Ltd. DNA Ventures Pvt. Ltd. is a real estate development company focused on creating integrated residential and mixed-use communities across India's emerging growth corridors. Its flagship brand, Civil Lines, is envisioned as a series of thoughtfully planned township developments combining premium villa plots, commercial spaces and lifestyle infrastructure to support sustainable urban growth.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)