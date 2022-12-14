Clarity Communication bagged the 'PR Agency of the Year' Award at World Marketing Congress

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI/PNN): Clarity PR was awarded 'PR Agency of the Year' at Global Excellence in Marketing organised by World Marketing Congress.

The prestigious event that was held in Mumbai on 22-23rd November saw participation from all top PR and marketing firms across the spectrum.

The communication firm was recognised for its comprehensive marketing strategy pertaining to a diverse set of clients that needed different planning and execution. Clarity was also called out for excelling amongst the other fields from innovative mobile marketing solutions to digital skills, meaningful content generation, national digital strategies, sustainability, and conscious advertising to leadership positioning.

Sowmya Iyer, Founder & CEO of Clarity Communication said, "This is a recognition that all firms in marketing and communication dream of. It is truly an affirmation of faith that what we are doing is right, what Clarity is targeting does add value for clients and we have successfully adapted to the new digital ways of marketing. The feeling is overwhelming."

"We are proud to have achieved this. We have come a long way and we have a lot more to achieve, Recognition is a great motivator and it challenges us to push our boundaries and keep up with the expectation and trust that the clients have towards us. Clarity Communication stands for transparency and feasible planning for clients who are looking for value addition from us. We hope to continue with the good insightful work that has brought us here" she added.

Incidentally, Clarity PR has also been recognised as the 'Top 10 PR agency led by Women Entrepreneurs by Silicon India in 2021. The 9th Edition of World Marketing Congress seeks to explore the new realities of the post-pandemic digital world and communication push is the second time her entrepreneurial journey has been recognised in the field.

As Sowmya mentioned, "This award is significant and special as it makes us more responsible. The World Marketing Congress claims that it is a powerful platform for discussing the challenges and opportunities in the post-pandemic digital world supporting forward-looking, sustainable and equitable ideas to serve all of humanity - and the planet. As of now, we have been able to top the list of communication firms to bag the 'PR Agency of the Year award, I feel honoured."

