VMPL

London [UK], June 5: Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today revealed the winners of the South Asia Innovation Awards 2026 in Mumbai, India. A total of 13 companies were recognized, including 12 from India and one from Sri Lanka, for their leadership in innovation and the effective use of intellectual property (IP) to drive long-term impact.

Built on Clarivate's Top 100 Global Innovators methodology, the awards apply a rigorous, data-driven approach grounded in global patent data analytics, sourced from expertly curated and proprietary patent data by Clarivate. Organizations are evaluated based on the strength, influence, success, and geographic reach of their patented innovations, ensuring objective and transparent benchmarking.