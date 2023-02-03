ClassAct 2023 - The Hindustan Times R-Day Quiz: Prelims round witnesses 21,540 participants

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI/PNN): Passion for quizzing runs in the DNA of HT School, thanks to the sheer fun that it adds to the learning process of students while helping them use their wits in finding their way to an answer. So, the first mega quizzing event of HT School was born last year with ClassAct 2022, The Hindustan Times Republic Day Quiz (RDQ), which went on to create a world record. With 19,625 students taking part in the Prelims round, RDQ 2022 was declared by the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records as the record holder for 'Maximum Participation in an Online School Quiz'. This year, (https://htschool.hindustantimes.com/communities/quizverse/quiz-camp/the-classact-republicday-quiz?utm_source=website & amp;utm_medium=elist) ClassAct 2023-The Hindustan Times (https://htschool.hindustantimes.com/communities/quizverse/quiz-camp/the-classact-republicday-quiz?utm_source=website & amp;utm_medium=elist) Republic Day Quiz surpassed the last year's numbers in the Prelims round, held on 26th January. The Finale of this mega online school quiz, scheduled for 5th February, will be hosted by two of the finest quizmasters of the country, Dr Navin Jayakumar and Avinash Mudaliar.

"After last year's record-setting participation in ClassAct 2022, we were hopeful that the turnout this year will go up by quite a few notches. We are glad that it happened in ClassAct 2023 and would like to thank all the kids who participated and made it a success. We saw 21,540 participants this year as against last year's number of 19,625. Quizzing has always been a popular mind sport and it's great to see Gen Z taking to it with such passion. I look forward to seeing them in action again in the National Finals on February 5th," says Mudaliar.

The best thing about an online school quiz is that it encourages more kids to participate and cuts across geographical boundaries, connecting students from all over the world. This is exactly what ClassAct, meant for students of grades 1 to 12, has done for two consecutive years. The participants have focussed more on the fun of being part of the learning journey than concentrating on winning in the game of quiz. While the second edition of RDQ saw more than 21,000 participants, the registration number stands at a staggering 40,486.

"I am happy but not at all surprised to find that the participation was so massive. The fact that the kids want to spend their day off from school by participating in the Republic Day Quiz proves that young India is still full of curious minds," says Dr. Jayakumar.

The Prelims of ClassAct 2023 - The Hindustan Times Republic Day Quiz had an array of fun and brain-tickling questions. The 60 questions that the constants had to attempt included 28 MCQs and 30 type-in options along with 2 more in the format of Arrange in the Right Order. Here is a glimpse of a few of the fun questions that the participants of ClassAct 2023 were challenged with:

Q. Rakesh Sharma became the first Indian in space in 1984. What is the patriotic Hindi title of his upcoming biopic?

Ans: Saare Jahan Se Accha

Q. Which must-have quality for a quizzer is also the name of one of the Mars rovers?

Ans: Curiosity

Q. The yellow spotted emerald, a dragonfly specimen, was identified by Andrew Easton in 2018 using what unique medium?

Ans: Twitter

While the Prelims of ClassAct 2023 were conducted asynchronously, the Finale will be conducted over Zoom and live-streamed on HT School's official YouTube channel. The top 100 scorers from the Prelims will make it to the Finale. All the finalists will stand a chance to win exciting Amazon gift vouchers worth INR 1.25 lakh. The good news is that every contestant will receive a participation certificate at the end of this mega quiz. The winners will be selected purely on the basis of their performance, where both speed and accuracy will be taken into consideration. The names of the finalists will be announced shortly. Stay tuned for more updates on the Finale. Happy quizzing!

