VMPL Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 12: Clever Hunt Private Limited, one of South India's rapidly growing textile manufacturing and export enterprises, has successfully secured a ₹75 Crore structured debt facility to support its next phase of growth and international expansion. The financing has been arranged and extended by Mumbai-based financial institution M/s. Syndicate Finance, acting as the sole lender for the transaction. In a significant demonstration of its commitment to supporting India's export-led manufacturing sector, M/s. Syndicate Finance, a Mumbai-based provider of structured corporate lending solutions, has successfully sanctioned and disbursed a ₹75 Crore secured debt facility to Chennai-headquartered textile manufacturer and exporter Clever Hunt Private Limited.

The facility has been specifically structured to support Clever Hunt's execution of confirmed export orders exceeding USD 45 Million, comprising approximately USD 30 Million of orders from the United States and EUR 15 Million from European markets. Syndicate Finance Strengthens Presence in Export Finance With global supply chains increasingly diversifying toward India, export-oriented manufacturers require sophisticated funding structures capable of supporting large procurement cycles, production schedules, logistics commitments, and foreign customer payment terms. Recognizing these requirements, Syndicate Finance designed a structured debt solution tailored to Clever Hunt's operational requirements, export cycle dynamics, and growth objectives. The facility demonstrates the lender's capability to assess complex manufacturing businesses, evaluate international trade opportunities, and deploy capital efficiently to support large-scale commercial expansion.

Industry observers note that institutional lenders play a crucial role in enabling Indian manufacturers to compete globally by providing timely access to working capital and growth financing. Rigorous Credit Evaluation and Transaction Structuring Before extending the facility, Syndicate Finance undertook a comprehensive review of Clever Hunt's business fundamentals, movable and immovable assets, including its export order pipeline, customer relationships, production capabilities, management strength, operational track record, supply-chain ecosystem, and projected cash flows. The successful completion of the transaction reflects the lender's confidence in Clever Hunt's ability to execute its international commitments and maintain sustainable growth. The financing has been structured to ensure adequate liquidity throughout the manufacturing and export cycle, enabling uninterrupted production and timely delivery to overseas buyers.

Through this transaction, Syndicate Finance has reinforced its reputation as a financing partner capable of supporting large and complex commercial transactions across India's manufacturing sector. Strategic Deployment of Capital The ₹75 Crore facility arranged by Syndicate Finance will support several key business initiatives: Export Order Financing The majority of the facility will be utilized to finance procurement, manufacturing, inventory management, packaging, logistics, and shipment of export orders destined for major customers across North America and Europe. Manufacturing Expansion The funding will facilitate the expansion of Clever Hunt's manufacturing ecosystem across leading textile hubs including Tirupur, Erode, Bhiwandi, and Ahmedabad, thereby increasing production capacity and operational flexibility.

Operational Modernization A portion of the financing will be deployed toward process automation, quality assurance systems, production optimization, and enhanced compliance infrastructure required by international retail buyers. Supply Chain Strengthening The facility will further support vendor development, raw material procurement, and supply-chain integration, ensuring the company can efficiently scale operations while maintaining quality and delivery standards. Financing India's Manufacturing Growth Story As India continues to emerge as a preferred sourcing destination for global apparel brands, access to institutional finance has become increasingly important for manufacturers seeking to capitalize on international opportunities. Transactions such as the Clever Hunt financing highlight the role played by lenders like Syndicate Finance in bridging the capital requirements of export-oriented businesses and enabling them to compete on a global stage.

By providing customized funding solutions to growth-oriented enterprises, Syndicate Finance contributes to strengthening India's manufacturing ecosystem, enhancing export competitiveness, and generating employment across industrial clusters. The transaction is expected to facilitate significant export revenues, strengthen domestic manufacturing capacity, and support the broader objective of expanding India's presence within global apparel supply chains. A Landmark Transaction for Garment Export Industry The successful execution of the ₹75 Crore facility further enhances Syndicate Finance's credentials as a trusted provider of structured corporate debt solutions. With increasing demand for flexible growth capital among Indian manufacturers, Syndicate Finance is strategically positioned to play an important role in supporting businesses seeking expansion, modernization, acquisitions, working capital enhancement, and export-led growth.

About Syndicate Finance Headquartered in Mumbai, M/s. Syndicate Finance specializes in structured lending, corporate debt solutions, working capital finance, asset-backed financing, and customized capital arrangements for growth-oriented businesses across multiple industries. The firm focuses on delivering flexible financing structures that enable enterprises to scale operations, improve liquidity, and execute strategic growth initiatives. About Clever Hunt Private Limited Clever Hunt Private Limited is a Chennai-based textile manufacturer and exporter specializing in premium men's garments for international markets. The company serves customers across the United States and Europe and is recognized for its manufacturing capabilities, quality standards, and export-oriented business model. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)