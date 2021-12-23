Cloud-based Security Service provider InstaSafe awarded as "Security Product Company of the Year" by DSCI 11th Edition

You would like to read
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bangalore-based leading cloud-based security service provider, InstaSafe, announced that it has been awarded as the winner of "Security Product Company of the Year" under the product segment by Data Security Council of India (DSCI) in its 11th Edition.
InstaSafe provides simplified secure access solutions to its customers through its scale-as-you-go Zero Trust platform.
Founded in 2012, InstaSafe is a cloud-based security service provider that unifies the disparate needs of security and access of the digital worker into a single cloud-delivered scale-out platform, that can be deployed in minutes, and managed via intuitive policy-based management.
InstaSafe's security-as-a-service platform helps organizations become more productive and secure by extending the ability of its remote employees, contractors, and business partners to work securely from any location or device.
Commenting on the announcement, Sandip Panda, Co-founder and CEO said, "The InstaSafe team is excited and honored to receive the Security Product of the Year Award. InstaSafe has been at the forefront of the Zero Trust Secure Access Revolution, and we see this honor as a recognition of our efforts to lead the winds of change that is dramatically impacting India's cybersecurity landscape. This award is a testament to the faith that our customers and our partners have invested in us, and we will continue to deliver and continue to grow towards our mission of delivering a unified secure access experience to users across the world."
InstaSafe witnessed a record-breaking 300% increase in business amidst the global pandemic. The startup has become one of the most in-demand cyber security solutions providers by clocking more than 120,000 clients across 20 countries during this period.
The countries in which they have experienced a surge in adoption are India, Singapore, the Philippines, Romania, South Africa, the Middle East, Western Europe, & the United States. The startup also saw a 4x increase in revenue.
Recently, InstaSafe was also awarded as the winner of 'High Performers' on G2 Grid for Zero Trust Networking software Category.
Founded in November 2012 by a seasoned team with more than 50+ man years of experience in the Cybersecurity space, InstaSafe's mission is to make the internet safe and make the world more open and connected.
InstaSafe is trusted by more than 100+ customers globally across verticals, thrice winners of the prestigious CIO Choice awards, and has been a winner of the IBM Global Entrepreneurship program and incubated by Microsoft Ventures & Citrix Accelerators. InstaSafe is a well-funded startup by IAN, CAN & ABM Knowledgeware.
