Cluep CEO Karan Walia predicts AI Tech is the present & future of advertising

New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI/GIPR): From space exploration to Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising, Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology is driving scientists, doctors, researchers, advertisers, executives to write a new dogma for the future. Because of this fact, companies that propagate AI tech for different industries become the cornerstone of this future and the CEOs are firmly settled in the driving seat.
Along with the rest of the world, India is also waking up to the benefits of AI, especially in case of mobile advertising, which drives the business for global brands like Mercedes-Benz, Starbucks, McDonald's, Amazon, and Microsoft.
Karan Walia, CEO of Cluep, a successful AI tech company, is ecstatic that things are moving east now. Talking about patented AI technology and its use among multiple brands as well as markets around the world, Karan, whose roots lie in small-town Punjab, says, "We are seeing a very strong demand from India and other parts of Asia and are planning on investing and hiring people locally in these markets."
Karan moved to Canada at the age of 14 and his eureka moment came when he helped write an AI algorithm that used public opinion and social media feed to decide which ads to serve to individuals. Karan's company works with clients like NBA, BMW, Ford, Coca-Cola, Subway, Adidas, Red Bull and many more, offering them the benefit of new-age tech-based advertising solutions.
The companies looking to do businesses in AI-based advertising industry, however, would need more than just cutting edge technology. Karan suggests, "Empathy is what helps companies deliver positive value to customers. Empathy means the ability to understand the feelings and emotions of your target consumers."
Karan tries to explain this further drawing from his personal experience and in a nod to his Indian roots. He states, "My upbringing, values and love I got from my parents while growing up in India definitely played a very important role. But also, the kindness, hard work ethic, respect and helpfulness for each other that I was surrounded by in my community while growing up in India. That's where I got my work ethic, perseverance and discipline to focus on a long-term vision."
Cluep, run by Karan, his brother Sobi and Anton Mamonov, whom they met at a Toronto hackathon in November 2011, is today a bright star among such companies that are using machine-learning models to accelerate as well as optimise AI solutions for the advertising industry and keep the brands in public memory.
