CMS IT Services unveils the Last Edition of CXO Guide exploring Global In House Centers

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 25 (ANI/TPT): CMS IT Services a leading Managed Services provider and System Integrator based in Bangalore have released the final edition of their CXO guide on 'Staying competitive in the post-pandemic decade'.

The last edition concerns tech trends that will transform Global In House Centers. Everything from collaborative technologies powered by AI, AR/VR, Conversational AI and blockchain tech can drastically alter and contribute to improved capabilities of GICs.

GICs were just an extra set of hands that provided much-needed assistance to their parent companies based overseas. The IT boom in India furthered this cause and GICs became more widespread across tech hubs in the country.

"A rich talent pool, backed by a robust domestic market and a digital backbone that accelerates transformation, has helped GICs evolve into innovation nerve centers, responsible for R & D, strategy, product innovation, and everything in between. Building on this, India's GIC sector is expected to scale as high as USD 85 billion by 2025" says Anuj Vaid, Executive Director, CMS IT Services and author of the guide.

According to the guide, new-age GICs will not just be concerned with outsourcing but takes part in the innovative capabilities and overall growth of the parent company. GICs can leverage virtual-connect/collaboration platforms, IoT, Predictive Analytics, ERP tools and a host of other digital tech to forward their goal of growing out of their shell as simply 'outsourcing' units to full-fledged innovative captive centers.

