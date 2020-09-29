CNH Industrial India exports 100 tractors to Bangladesh in an inaugural freight train run from Dadri, Noida

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): CNH Industrial India has emerged as the first company in India to export 100 agricultural tractors to Bangladesh in an inaugural run of a freight train from the Inland Container Depot (ICD) in Dadri, India.

The 25-wagon freight train carrying the tractors was seen off by Vikas Kikan, Business Head, SAARC (Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka).

Hailing this as a major achievement for Indian Railways and the entire country, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal made a statement stating that, for the first time in the history of Indian Railways, 100 tractors have been exported to Bangladesh from Inland Container Depot Dadri.

"We are delighted to be a part of this historical moment and wholeheartedly thank the Indian Railways and Container Corporation for their steadfast support," remarked Raunak Varma, Country Head, CNH Industrial India. "Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation, freight movement by road transport had paused at the country's biggest land port in Petrapole, West Bengal on the Bangladesh border. Given the situation, our team devised a solution to utilise the Indian railway network for this dispatch. This quick solution not only strengthened our relationship with our Bangladesh dealers, but has heralded a new chapter in the history of Indian Railways, of which we are honoured to be a part."

CNH Industrial India exports and commercializes Case IH and New Holland Agriculture tractors ranging from 35 HP to 90 HP through its dealer network in Bangladesh. The Company's customer care center is available in ten languages to support customers across India and Bangladesh and can be reached toll free on 1800-419-0124.

