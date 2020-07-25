JUST IN
You are here: Home » Partner Content » Press Releases ANI » News

International education experts exude optimism in Covid times, ask students not to give up on their career dreams
Business Standard

SPONSORED CONTENT

What's this ?

Sponsored Content is a "Paid For" Press Release distribution arrangement. Purely a Commercial Arrangement, brands and advertisers pay to be featured and to get this content published.

The Editorial/Content team at Business Standard has not contributed to writing/editing this article.

To get your brand featured in this Section write to assist@bsmail.in

Co-founder SD Shibulal's family sell shares of Infosys Limited

ANI Press Release 

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Today, one of the Co-founders of Infosys, SD Shibulal announced that over the last three days (22nd - 24th July) his family members have sold a portion of (representing approximately 0.20 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital) their holding in Infosys Ltd on the stock exchanges.

Proceeds from the partial stake monetization will be utilized for a combination of philanthropic and investment activities.

The sale was executed by Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited as the Sole Broker.

The Founders, have served Infosys in various capacities, since its inception in 1981 until October 2014. Over the three decades, the Founders have nurtured the company transforming it into one of the professionally run companies in India with a global presence.

This press release is for information purposes only and is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the shares described herein. The shares have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "US Securities Act"), or in any state or other jurisdiction of the United States.

Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the US Securities Act. There has not been and there will not be any public offering of the shares in the United States.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, July 25 2020. 14:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Co-founder SD Shibulal's family sell shares of Infosys Limited

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Today, one of the Co-founders of Infosys, S.D. Shibulal announced that over the last three days (22nd - 24th July) his family members have sold a portion of (representing approximately 0.20 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital) their holding in Infosys Ltd on the stock exchanges.

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Today, one of the Co-founders of Infosys, SD Shibulal announced that over the last three days (22nd - 24th July) his family members have sold a portion of (representing approximately 0.20 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital) their holding in Infosys Ltd on the stock exchanges.

Proceeds from the partial stake monetization will be utilized for a combination of philanthropic and investment activities.

The sale was executed by Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited as the Sole Broker.

The Founders, have served Infosys in various capacities, since its inception in 1981 until October 2014. Over the three decades, the Founders have nurtured the company transforming it into one of the professionally run companies in India with a global presence.

This press release is for information purposes only and is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the shares described herein. The shares have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "US Securities Act"), or in any state or other jurisdiction of the United States.

Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the US Securities Act. There has not been and there will not be any public offering of the shares in the United States.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Co-founder SD Shibulal's family sell shares of Infosys Limited

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Today, one of the Co-founders of Infosys, SD Shibulal announced that over the last three days (22nd - 24th July) his family members have sold a portion of (representing approximately 0.20 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital) their holding in Infosys Ltd on the stock exchanges.

Proceeds from the partial stake monetization will be utilized for a combination of philanthropic and investment activities.

The sale was executed by Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited as the Sole Broker.

The Founders, have served Infosys in various capacities, since its inception in 1981 until October 2014. Over the three decades, the Founders have nurtured the company transforming it into one of the professionally run companies in India with a global presence.

This press release is for information purposes only and is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the shares described herein. The shares have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "US Securities Act"), or in any state or other jurisdiction of the United States.

Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the US Securities Act. There has not been and there will not be any public offering of the shares in the United States.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

image
Business Standard
177 22