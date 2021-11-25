Coaching and Mentoring will be at the core of the higher Edtech revolution taking over the world, says Mayank Kumar Co-Founder and MD, upGrad

You would like to read
- Sonu Sood backs post K-12 mentoring startup Intercell, comes on board as Co-Founder
- Sonu Sood backs post K-12 mentoring startup Intercell, comes on board as Co-Founder
- upGrad aims to close March 2022 at half a Billion-Dollar Revenue Run Rate
- Sri Chaitanya on-boards Ujjwal Singh as its new CEO for its EdTech Initiative
- Successful placement season for Vedica; Goldman Sachs, upGrad, Epigamia, Aditya Birla Capital recruit for the first time
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): upGrad, Asia's higher EdTech major is moving strongly with its goal of reforming the education culture not just in India but beyond through its one-of-a-kind 1:1 career Coaching and Mentoring initiative.
Transcending geographical barriers, the higher-ed major has built a powerful panel of over 5500 mentors and career coaches that includes global industry leaders from top universities, large corporates, and MNCs as well as faculty from top national and international universities.
"Online education of today is no longer only about delivering content virtually but is also about supporting learners with the best of professional guidance during their career progression. Education or EdTech is a subset of a larger ecosystem of Coaching/Guidance/Mentoring just like a taxi is a subset of transportation. Our endeavour, as we scale our presence in the education space, is to lead from the front and establish upGrad as a powerhouse for Coaching and Mentoring," said Mayank Kumar, Co-founder & MD, upGrad.
Aligned with the brand's mission of driving career outcomes for the global workforce, upGrad has introduced this power-packed intervention of coaching and mentoring to help learners overcome professional challenges and get their desirable job switch, first job, a right function/job role, or a salary hike, amongst others. By CY 2024, learners in the upGrad ecosystem will benefit from a network of over 11,000 faculty, mentors, and experts.
Visit the upGrad webiste to learn more: (https://www.upgrad.com/?utm_source=PR & utm_campaign=IND_BRD_WEB_PR_BWI_ALL_ALL_upGradCoachingandMentoring_ALL_ALL)
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor