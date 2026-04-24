BusinessWire India

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 24: Coca-Cola India has entered into a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Invest UP, Government of Uttar Pradesh to strengthen their shared vision of supporting environmental stewardship, community well-being, and enhancing access to safe hydration solutions across the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The MoU was exchanged in the presence of Vijay Kiran Anand, CEO, Invest UP, Shri Anand Kumar Pandey, AGM Coordination/ OSD / CSR Nodal, Invest UP, Vivek Ladhani, Executive Director at SLMG Beverages Pvt Ltd, Siddharth Ladhani, Director at SLMG Beverages Pvt Ltd, and the Coca-Cola India team.

The collaboration will focus on developing on-ground solutions such as water access infrastructure, strengthening waste collection and recycling systems, and enabling skill-building and livelihood opportunities for local communities, particularly across high-footfall tourism destinations. The initiative also aims to enhance environmental infrastructure and visitor experience, while supporting long-term, community-led impact.