Coca-Cola, Johnson & Johnson, Nestle, Wella Company to lead 2022 India Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® summit on April 19

You would like to read
- Vilaxna Ek Sarthak Pahal Samiti honored Dr Bhushan Kathuria for his earnest efforts towards the betterment of society
- STL launches Firebird - a fleet of radios for 5G wide area coverage
- GODAAM movie poster out, depicts the story of struggle and pain of farmer
- Actor Mukesh J Bharti and Director Partho Ghosh released the first look poster of Pyar Mein Thoda Twist, releasing on 18th February
- The Good Food Institute India to host The Smart Protein Summit 2021 from 10th to 12th November 2021; The Summit's 1,500+ attendees to hugely benefit from the perspectives of over 70 expert speakers
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): House of Rose Professional (HORP) announced today that India's top CEOs and Organizations would lead for the 2022 India Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® - the success and leadership summit for women to be held virtually on April 19, 2022.
The speaker lineup for the 2022 India Edition includes Neeraj Garg, Chief Executive Officer, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd; Nishi Vasudeva, Former Chairman and Managing Director, HPCL; Sarthak Ranade, Managing Director, Janssen India Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson; Dr. Lois Lee, Founder & President, Children of the Night; Manish Bhagat, General Manager, South Asia; Wella Company; Anouchah Sanei, Chief Innovation and Science Officer, Amway; Hemant Badri, SVP and Head of Supply Chain, Flipkart Group; Madhulika Sachdeva Mathur, Co-Founder, WeddingSutra.com; Anurag Patnaik, Director, Human Resources, South Asia Region, Nestle; Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World; Vartika Shukla, Chairman and Managing Director, Engineers India Limited and Manos Nikolakis, General Manager, BIC Cello. The speaker team may be viewed at (https://houseofroseprofessional.com/btctts-world-tour-2022/india-2022)
The 2022 India Edition of the summit is a one-day virtual forum, that offers organizations the opportunity to learn and exchange cross-industry best practices on leadership, diversity & inclusion, and success alongside the best Companies in India at a fraction of the cost of other expensive training programs/ internal training. Research around the world shows conclusively that greater gender equality in organizations delivers improved business results, better innovation, and greater corporate social responsibility.
Neeraj Garg, CEO, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd, said, "Diversity is at the core of our business. As a company inspired by India, we aim to create a microcosm of India within HCCB. We continue to invest and make progress in unlocking the full potential of our people with equal access to development and opportunity. There is much work to be done and it is in this spirit of sharing and learning that we have been partnering with this forum. It gives participants an opportunity of cross-industry learning and defining the interventions that are further required"
Sarthak Ranade, Managing Director, Janssen India, Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson commented, "Diversity & Inclusion at Johnson & Johnson is not just a commitment--it is the reality of how we live and work. It is about creating a deep sense of belonging. It's about a culture where you are valued, your ideas are heard and you advance this culture for everyone. We are delighted to partner with Break the ceiling touch the sky® and contribute to unleashing the full potential of so many leaders."
Suresh Narayanan, Chairman & Managing Director, Nestle India Ltd., shared; "With 'Respect for Diversity' as one of our core values, diversity & inclusion is a part of the cultural fabric of our organization. Our journey on diversity and inclusion with Break the ceiling touch the sky® continues in 2022. Break the ceiling touch the sky ® is a platform that provides a great opportunity for all of us to learn, share and connect and take our diversity and inclusion journey to the next level."
Commented Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional and best-selling author of the book Break the Ceiling, Touch the Sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women which inspired the summit: "The 2022 India edition is an important enabler of HORP's MISSION 2029 FOR A BETTER WORLD - its 10 year global initiative to shape a better world by quintupling the number of Female CEOs in the worlds 500 largest Companies by 2029 (from 14 in 2020 to 70 in 2029) and doubling the number of Male CEOs actually investing gender diversity & inclusion. India is a critical part of this Mission."
The 2022 India Edition is a key pillar of the 2022 World tour of Break the ceiling touch the sky® which travels virtually or live through North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, ANZ, Africa in 2022. Since mid-2014, Break the ceiling touch the sky® has inspired and enabled over 30000 women leaders to success across the world, led by a team of over 900 C-Suite speakers to date. The 2022 India Edition is the seventh annual India edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky®.
House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd® is a global leader in the Talent, Training and Transformation businesses. The Company operates internationally via its registered brands Break the ceiling touch the sky®, Dream Job International® and CEOSmith®, helping Companies accelerate their business impact via gender diversity & inclusion and contribute to a more equal, better world.
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor