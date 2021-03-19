CocoHigh, founded by Veekas Champalal Doshi is the Title Sponsor for the Biggest Event BNI ConnectX

Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 19 (ANI/PNN): Surat is not just a city of Textile and Diamond Business, People living in Surat city revolve around in search of Unique Taste. Veekas Champalal Doshi, Managing Director of Erocare Groups of Companies thought of coming up with an idea to conceptualise the taste of Chocolate Drink.

Soon he came up with an idea of launching CocoHigh Premium Melted Chocolate Drink.

CocoHigh is the Title Sponsor Partner of Biggest Online Business Conclave BNI ConnectX - happening on 19, 20 & 21 March 2021 organised by Ayush Bansal, Executive Director - BNI Vapi-Valsad which is a virtual expo where mostly entrepreneurs showcase their business presentation and work towards collaborations across 60 plus cities in India and 25 countries. This event has more than 50 lakhs visitors.

CocoHigh is a futuristic company with a vision to bring in Unique and Premium Beverages in India and is actively looking towards spreading its distribution network in every corner of the Globe.

CocoHigh started its business in 2018 by launching Premium Melted Chocolate Drink with just 3 flavours. The Chocolate Drink has 100 per cent Pure Cocoa pressed from the same great blend like the one we use to craft our finest chocolate. It has a warm, red-brown colour and a very pleasant solid chocolaty taste that mainly comes from the West African coffee bean that blends to form its vase. It is spiced up with flavour beans from Latin America, Asia and other African regions.

In a short span, they launched 6 more flavours in Flavoured Milk. Coming up next are Iced Coffee, Fruit Juices, Energy Drinks, Alkaline Water and a lot more by December 2021.

CocoHigh has also been awarded as "The Most Innovative Product of India" and "Fast Emerging Startups" by TPCI, being the first-of-the-kind chocolate drink with high quality internationally sourced ingredients that brings with itself various health benefits. "Get High with CocoHigh"

