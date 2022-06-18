Coherent acceralartes growth with opening of new office in Coimbatore

You would like to read
Coherent Pixels Systems Private Limited, a high-performing IT services provider, inaugurated their office in Coimbatore at 2nd floor, Ragam Towers, 159 Sathy Road, Saravanampatti, the IT corridor of the city. The office has all amenities to accommodate 50 plus employees. This is their second office after its development centre in Chennai.
Coherent Pixels Systems is a multifaceted enterprise solution for companies and their employees to make their lives easy with minimal effort. Coherent focusses into Custom software development, Mobile App development, Test Automation, Robotic Process Automation and support and maintain all their customers' digital transformation journey.
Speaking on this occasion, Arunkumar Gopinath V, Founder and Director of Coherent Pixels Systems said, "It's a proud moment for Coherent. We started this organization in 2017 with just three people and today we stand with 100+ employees, 30+ clients across India, Singapore and USA and 100+ successful projects. The decision to expand our presence into Coimbatore was a logical step in our business growth strategy. The city is rich with diverse talent from well-known prestigious colleges and universities. We have the opportunity to further expand staffing and capabilities with local hiring, as well as increase our ability to service current and future markets."
Coherent Pixels Systems Private Limited is led by a diverse group of experienced professionals who have played key lead roles across their career. Coherent enables constant enterprise transformation at speed and scale. To be precise, they develop automated solutions to track vehicle movement, simply sales order management, Solutions for office management tasks, digital loan origination and management solutions and build customer interaction platforms.
For more information, please visit: (www.coherent.in).
