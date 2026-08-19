PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19: Colgate PerioGard announced that its advanced gum care portfolio - comprising PerioGard Toothpaste, Toothbrush and Mouthwash - has become the first in India to receive the Indian Society of Periodontology (ISP) Seal of Acceptance. This recognition marks a significant milestone in Indian oral healthcare, underscoring the brand's commitment to advancing solution-oriented care through rigorous, clinical innovation. As awareness of oral health continues to grow, gum health remains an under-prioritized yet critical aspect of overall wellness. Beyond the mouth, clinical research increasingly links poor gum health to broader systemic conditions, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes complications, and adverse pregnancy outcomes. This recognition seeks to bring greater focus to the role of healthy gums in maintaining long-term full-body health, reflecting a shared commitment to promoting proactive education and solution oriented care across India.

The prestigious ISP Seal is awarded only after a stringent scientific evaluation of a product's safety and efficacy. By earning this distinction, Colgate PerioGard not only reinforces its leadership in evidence-based care but also establishes a new national benchmark for validated gum health solutions. Ms. Prabha Narasimhan, Managing Director, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited, said, "We fundamentally believe that healthier gums are the foundation of a healthier mouth, yet the category continues to receive far less attention than it deserves. Earning this independent validation is a proud reflection of our mission to elevate the standard of oral care in India. We hope this milestone sparks a wider national conversation around gum health and empowers people to make informed, proactive choices for their overall well-being."

Dr. Ashish Jain, Secretary, Indian Society of Periodontology (ISP), said, "The Seal of Acceptance helps consumers and dental professionals identify products that meet rigorous standards of safety and efficacy. We are pleased to recognize Colgate PerioGard as the first gum care regimen in India to receive this distinction, reflecting a shared commitment to evidence-based periodontal health." Mr. Gunjit Jain, EVP Marketing, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited, said, "More than half our population suffers from a gum problem, only 1 in 10 realise it. The condition remains hidden because it manifests not through one obvious symptom, but through multiple subtle signs. That's why the Colgate PerioGard system is specifically designed to create awareness & solve 5 signs of gum disease. Consumers are now empowered with an effective suite of solutions, backed by leading dental experts."

This historic recognition reinforces Colgate's 90-year legacy in India of improving public health outcomes through continuous innovation, deep clinical research, and access to superior oral care solutions. About Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited Colgate-Palmolive is a caring, innovative growth company that is reimagining a healthier future for all people, and the planet. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited is the market leader in Oral Care in the country, committed to delivering sustainable, profitable growth for its shareholders, while fostering an inclusive workplace for its people. With a primary focus on science-led innovations in Oral Care & Personal Care in the Indian market, the company is recognized for its leadership and innovative efforts in advancing sustainability and community well-being. Among its recent accomplishments, the company has made significant strides in reducing plastic waste and promoting recyclability, conserving water and energy at its manufacturing facilities, empowering women with financial and digital literacy and enhancing children's oral health through its flagship, Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® program. For more information about Colgate's global business and how it is building a future to smile about, visit: www.colgatepalmolive.co.in .

About the Indian Society of Periodontology (ISP) The Indian Society of Periodontology (ISP) is India's premier professional and scientific body dedicated to the advancement of periodontology and implant dentistry. Established to promote excellence in education, research, clinical practice and public awareness, the Society brings together periodontists, academicians and oral healthcare professionals from across the country. Through scientific conferences, continuing education programmes, research initiatives and public health campaigns, ISP works to advance evidence-based periodontal care and improve oral health outcomes in India. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)