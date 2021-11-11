Colliers hires India Research Head and two Senior Industry Leaders to strengthen India capability

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 (ANI/PRNewswire): Leading diversified professional services and investment management firm Colliers (NASDA: CIGI) (TSX: CIGI) today announced the appointment of three more Senior Directors for its Research and Office Services teams based in Mumbai, effective immediately.
The three industry experts join from JLL India to further strengthen Colliers' capabilities in the region and across the country.
An industry expert and trusted thought leader with more than 14 years of experience, Vimal Nadar joins Colliers from JLL as Senior Director & Head, Research | India. Prior to JLL, Nadar spent time with Cushman and Wakefield and CRISIL.
In his career in the real estate industry, Nadar has led thought leadership initiatives for all real estate stakeholders including occupiers, developers and investors. He has also led bespoke research for prominent clients. A chartered accountant, Nadar will collaborate with leaders across India and APAC to make Colliers a market leader and innovation frontrunner in Real Estate Research.
Arshish Kavarana has been appointed as Senior Director & Head, Occupier Consulting and Digital Initiatives, Office Services | India. Previously with JLL for about 8 years, Arshish led the Occupier Consulting Group. In this capacity, he was responsible for portfolio strategy optimization, location advisory, employee engagement, and implementing the future of work for key global occupiers.
He has advised CEOs / CXOs on integrating their real estate and business outcomes. He has also spearheaded numerous growth initiatives for JLL as an office expert, a senior internal strategist to the COO and CEO, operations specialist.
Neha Yadav re-joins Colliers from JLL as Senior Director, Office Services | Mumbai. Dynamic and enterprising, Yadav has built a reputation for nurturing strong client relationships. She will strategically focus on increasing market share for the firm through client acquisition and innovation. She will also add a hint of diversity to Colliers' local leadership team at Mumbai.
She will actively contribute towards client engagement and CRM initiatives across major tenants with her proactive approach. As a local market expert, she will drive exceptional results for clients and Colliers.
Ramesh Nair, Chief Executive Officer | India & Managing Director, Market Development | Asia, Colliers, commented: "I am really excited to welcome Vimal, Arshish, and Neha to Colliers. I am confident that as senior Industry experts, they will drive our business growth across the country. Together they will build an integrated client solutions platform that will enable all stakeholders to make important future-oriented business decisions. Colliers is building the best talent base and providing it with the freedom and autonomy to deliver the best outcomes. With Vimal, Arshish, and Neha on board, we are accelerating growth for our clients and ourselves in India."
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
