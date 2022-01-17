Colliers hires two senior industry leaders to strengthen India's Project Management capability

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): Leading diversified professional services and investment management firm Colliers (NASDAQ: CIGI) (TSX: CIGI) today announced the appointment of two Executive Directors who joined its Project Management business in Karnataka to lead Greenfield projects within the region.

Sankey Prasad, Chairman and Managing Director, Colliers India, said, "I am excited to welcome stellar industry leaders that are joining Colliers and the robust platforms that we have created in line with our Enterprise Growth strategy. These industry leaders are enterprising, passionate, and up-to-date with industry best practices and will bring a fresh perspective to accelerate the success of our clients."

An industry expert and trusted thought leader with more than 22 years of experience, Jagadish Mahendran joins Colliers from Faithful + Gould PMC, Riyadh, as Executive Director, Project Management (Greenfield), Karnataka. Jagadish has strong technical expertise in commercial projects, mixed-use, residential, high-end fitouts, master planning, and infrastructure/public realm projects in GCC countries (UAE, KSA, Oman & Qatar) and India. With a track record of managing construction projects of USD 5 billion, Jagadish joins us from SNC Lavalin Company, Riyadh. Prior to this, he worked with some leading consulting and contract companies in India and abroad.

B Muralidharan has also been appointed as Executive Director, Project Management (Greenfield), Karnataka. With nearly two decades of experience in project management and construction, Muralidharan is a well-recognized industry leader with a track record of delivering superior results. An enterprising professional, Muralidharan is well versed in managing budgets with full P & L responsibility, negotiating high-level contracts, and building lasting relationships with vendors, clients, and partners. Muralidharan joins us from Riviera Infraprojects, where he held the designation of Chief Operating Officer. Before this, he was part of Adani Realty and Sobha Ltd., where he worked for over 16 years, growing from a Management Trainee to Assistant Vice President- Projects.

Ramesh Nair, CEO, India and Managing Director, Market Development, Asia, Colliers, commented, "I am excited to welcome senior Industry experts, like Jagadish and Muralidharan, to the project management team. They will collaborate closely to drive our project management and construction business growth across the region. We look forward to using the expertise of these leaders and the potential of our technology platforms to drive exceptional results for our business."

Colliers (NASDAQ: CIGI) (TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 67 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to real estate occupiers, owners and investors.

For more than 25 years, our experienced leadership with significant insider ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. With annualized revenues of $3.0 billion ($3.3 billion including affiliates) and $40 billion of assets under management, we maximize the potential of property and accelerate the success of our clients and our people. Learn more at (https://www.colliers.com/en-in)

