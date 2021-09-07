Commonwealth Vocational University invites applications for their new programs - Doctor of Business Administration and PhD by Publication

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI/SRV Media):(https://cvu.education/)Commonwealth Vocational University situated in the Kingdom of Tonga, was founded in the year 2014 by Prof. Rakesh Mittal and other International Academicians. The university offers premium education programs in a varied range of disciplines. The university has recently launched two new courses - Ph.D. by Publication and Doctor of Business Administration (DBA).
Ph.D. by Publication
Program overview: The doctorate is awarded to working professionals in their existing field of work. In this program, the students are required to publish a series of scholarly articles, peer-reviewed journals, books, etc. that can contain academic papers, monographs, books & media presentations, and book chapters. A final dissertation is also required to earn the degree.
Program structure: The Ph.D. by Publication is a 3-year program and is done under the guidance of appointed supervisors. The doctorate follows the route of Ph.D. by portfolio or by published works which is different from the Ph.D. by thesis. The program is divided into two stages including submission of research intent & appointment of supervisors, and submission & evaluation of publication followed by viva voce examination.
Fee and Scholarship: The fee for the Ph.D. by scholarship program is USD 9000 with a scholarship of up to 60% for deserving candidates. Candidates can be anybody with a master's degree.
Doctor of Business Administration
Program overview: The course focuses on providing organizational knowledge and developing management skills to individuals who aim to achieve senior management positions in organizations. The program gives the highest level of management education and helps develop a variety of skills including critical, personal, and professional thinking. This management program combines advanced study with professional experience.
Program Structure: The Doctor of Business Admission is a 3-year course. The program is divided into three stages; the first stage includes coursework, submission of research intent, and appointment of supervisor; the second stage includes data collection, thesis writing, and finalization of a thesis; the third and final stage consists of the submission & evaluation of the thesis followed by viva voce examination.
Fee: The fee for the DBA program is USD 9000, which can be paid in EMIs. The program is suitable for experienced managers with several years of managerial experience, who wish to address specific topics in their doctoral studies.
The entry requirement for both programs:
A completed and valid online application
A Bachelor's and Master's degree
Bachelor's and Master's transcripts
A certificate of proficiency test in English such as Academic IELTS with band 6 as a minimum (or its equivalent). Not required if the candidate has given their previous exams in English.
Recent CV
Two professional recommendation letters
Evidence of relevant work experience
Passport Copy
6 Passport-size photographs.
The candidates who are shortlisted will be called for an in-person or Skype interview.
Commonwealth Vocational University is the native University in Tonga and is funded by the various International Associations and Chambers of Commerce. The university emphasizes delivering the benefits of advanced research and its application. The Commonwealth Vocational University offers education of global standard to communities and countries with relevant and sustainable educational solutions.
To learn more, visit: (https://cvu.education/)Commonwealth Vocational University
This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)
