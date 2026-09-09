PRNewswire New Delhi [India], September 9: Comviva, a global leader in digital transformation solutions, today announced the appointment of Kalyanasundaram Sivasubramaniam as Product Unit Head for its DigiTech business. In this role, he will lead the strategic growth and evolution of Comviva's DigiTech portfolio, including its intelligent digital business platform, BlueMarble. Kalyanasundaram will be responsible for accelerating the next phase of DigiTech's growth, strengthening its market leadership and scaling its platform-led business across global markets. With Comviva expanding its presence across strategic markets, particularly North America and Europe, he will focus on unlocking new growth opportunities, expanding the enterprise opportunity and deepening engagement with communications service providers and enterprises.

A key focus of his mandate will be to accelerate the evolution of Comviva's platforms through Agentic AI, intelligent automation and autonomous capabilities. This will enable businesses to move beyond traditional digital transformation toward more adaptive, intelligent and outcome-driven operations. He will also work closely with customers, partners and the broader technology ecosystem to translate emerging market needs into differentiated platform capabilities and measurable business outcomes. Kalyanasundaram joins Comviva from Salesforce, where he played a key role in building and scaling its Agentic Partner Cloud platform and business. He brings more than 25 years of experience across technology, product engineering and platform leadership, spanning telecom, enterprise technology and SaaS. During his career, he has held senior R & D, product and delivery leadership positions at Nokia Siemens Networks, Redknee, Dynacommerce and Netcracker, where he was involved in building technology platforms, leading complex product initiatives and scaling businesses across global markets.

Commenting on the appointment, Rajesh Chandiramani, Chief Executive Officer, Comviva, said: "Comviva is at an exciting inflection point in its growth journey, with a clear ambition to build a more agile, platform-led and AI-powered technology business with a significantly broader enterprise opportunity. DigiTech is an important pillar of this ambition, and BlueMarble gives us a strong foundation to build on our leadership in digital business transformation. Kalyanasundaram brings a distinctive combination of deep telecom expertise, enterprise technology experience and a proven track record of building and scaling platforms. His experience in emerging technologies, ecosystems and enterprise adoption will be invaluable as we expand into new markets, unlock new customer opportunities and accelerate our growth trajectory. We are delighted to welcome him to Comviva and look forward to the impact he will create for our customers, our business and our ecosystem."

Kalyanasundaram Sivasubramaniam, Product Unit Head - DigiTech, Comviva, added: "I am excited to join Comviva at a pivotal moment in its growth and transformation journey. The company's digital BSS and commerce portfolio provides a strong technology foundation to redefine how telecom operators and enterprises build, operate and scale their digital businesses. Having spent my career building technology platforms and scaling businesses across telecom and enterprise technology, I see a significant opportunity to build on Comviva's strengths, accelerate the adoption of AI-led capabilities and expand into new markets and growth areas. I look forward to working closely with our customers, partners and leadership team to strengthen our market impact, create differentiated value and build an ambitious growth trajectory for present and beyond."

With telecom operators and enterprises rapidly embracing AI, cloud and SaaS to drive greater agility, automation and business value, Comviva is strengthening its technology platforms and capabilities to build the next generation of Agentic AI-powered BSS solutions. Kalyanasundaram's leadership will be instrumental in accelerating this agenda-scaling DigiTech and BlueMarble globally, deepening Comviva's engagement with leading operators and enterprises, and driving stronger, sustainable growth through intelligent, AI-native digital business platforms. About Comviva Comviva empowers organizations to drive transformative growth with measurable business impact. Our AI-driven digital solutions and intelligent platforms enable our customers to unlock new revenue opportunities, enhance customer experiences, and simplify operational complexities to achieve exponential success.

From maximizing customer lifetime value to enabling large-scale digital transformation, Comviva is trusted by 200+ global communication service providers and enterprises to solve complex challenges and prepare for the future. With our solutions deployed across 100+ countries, Comviva has brought the benefits of digital innovation and mobility to billions worldwide. As a subsidiary of Tech Mahindra and a member of the Mahindra Group, Comviva is committed to driving growth, efficiency, and transformation for tomorrow. For more information, visit us at www.comviva.com. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)