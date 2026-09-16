PRNewswire New Delhi [India], September 16: Comviva, a global leader in digital transformation solutions, today announced the appointment of Sanjiv Patankar as product unit head of FinTech business, spanning digital wallets and payments, payment orchestration, embedded finance and tokenisation. Sanjiv will lead the digital financial business, driving its global fintech growth across digital payments, embedded finance and next-generation financial services. He will spearhead product innovation, accelerate expansion in developed markets, and strengthen strategic customer and ecosystem partnerships. He brings more than 28 years of global leadership experience across fintech, digital payments, banking technology, mobility, software products and enterprise-wide digital transformation. He joins Comviva from Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) ePayments, where he spent eight years managing the company's global ePayments product portfolio across digital wallets, tokenisation, digital identity, authentication and next-generation payment solutions. During his tenure, he led strategic initiatives focused on product expansion, innovation and global customer engagement, contributing to the growth and market positioning of the G+D ePayments business.

Commenting on the appointment, Rajesh Chandiramani, Chief Executive Officer, Comviva, said, "We are delighted to welcome Sanjiv to lead our Digital Financial Services business. His extensive experience across digital payments, product innovation and global markets will be valuable as we scale our fintech business and expand our presence across the evolving digital financial services ecosystem. With the rapid convergence of payments, embedded finance, digital identity and AI, Sanjiv's expertise will further strengthen our ability to build differentiated, scalable solutions for customers globally." Sanjiv Patankar, Product Unit Head - FinTech, Comviva, said, "The next phase of digital financial services will be shaped by the convergence of intelligent technology, payments and embedded experiences. I see a significant opportunity for Comviva to build on its strong global fintech foundation and accelerate the evolution from transaction-led platforms to intelligent, connected financial ecosystems. By combining our deep domain expertise, product innovation and global reach with emerging technologies such as AI and tokenisation, we aim to create scalable, secure and differentiated solutions that unlock new value for financial institutions, businesses and consumers. I look forward to working with our teams, customers and ecosystem partners to shape this next chapter of growth for Comviva's fintech business."

Comviva's fintech platforms have established a significant global footprint, with mobiquity® Pay deployed across 50+ countries and serving more than 500 million registered customers across 70+ deployments, processing half a trillion dollars annually. The company is also expanding its capabilities in digital commerce and merchant payments, including through strategic partnerships and payment orchestration capabilities designed to help businesses scale across geographies and payment ecosystems. About Comviva Comviva empowers organizations to drive transformative growth with measurable business impact. Our AI-driven digital solutions and intelligent platforms enable our customers to unlock new revenue opportunities, enhance customer experiences, and simplify operational complexities to achieve exponential success.

From maximizing customer lifetime value to enabling large-scale digital transformation, Comviva is trusted by 200+ global communication service providers and enterprises to solve complex challenges and prepare for the future. With our solutions deployed across 100+ countries, Comviva has brought the benefits of digital innovation and mobility to billions worldwide. As a subsidiary of Tech Mahindra and a member of the Mahindra Group, Comviva is committed to driving growth, efficiency, and transformation for tomorrow. For more information, visit us at www.comviva.com. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)