PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], July 2: Comviva, a global leader in customer experience and data monetization solutions, today announced that it has been named the Platinum Winner at the Juniper Research Future Digital Awards for Fintech & Payments 2026 in the 'Best Mobile Money Offering' category. Recognized in the 'Best Mobile Money Offering' category for its mobiquity® Pay platform

The recognition highlights the capabilities of mobiquity® Pay, Comviva's cloud-native, API-first, configurable, extensible, SDUI-enabled and AI-powered digital wallet platform that enables financial institutions, fintechs, banks, governments, and mobile network operators to build and scale secure, interoperable, and high-performance digital payment ecosystems.

Designed on a microservices-based architecture, mobiquity® Pay supports a wide range of use cases including peer-to-peer transfers, savings circles, merchant payments, bill payments, and bulk disbursements for its 500mn+ users across 70+ deployments in 50+ countries processing half a trillion dollars annually. The platform leverages AI-driven ops to strengthen revenue and intelligence for its customers, enhance transaction success rates, and optimize operational performance, while open APIs enable seamless integration with ecosystem partners including banks, merchants, and government systems.