Concept Investwell Private Limited - A company that helps Investors in Investing 'WELL'

Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 11 (ANI/PNN): Investing is an Art as well as Science, and investing "WELL" requires both of them. As an individual or an institution investing money, one should seek the help of a wealth management company, which takes control of those investments and makes money for everyone involved.

We come across one such company involved in providing the best investment solutions for its clients.

CONCEPT Investwell Private Limited is a boutique investment services company offering Portfolio Management (PMS) value-added services, Investment Advisory (IA), Mutual Fund, Debt Instruments, and Structured Products. Established in 1995, the CONCEPT group has a successful track record of 25 years (Silver Jubilee).

The foundation of the company was laid in 1995, during the transformative years of the Capital Market. It was during this time that the promoters Hemant Desai and Varsha Desai decided to offer services of Investment.

They partner with their clients to understand their investment needs, risk profile and create tailored solutions to help meet them. With leading capabilities across public and private markets, they help investors to understand and manage risks, while making the most of the investment possibilities around them.

Considering the wide spectrum of investment options and the need of Investors to understand options properly the company has shifted focus on 'Investment Advisory' and 'Fund Management' Services'. They leverage their 25 years of experience in risk management to help investors better understand their liabilities and meet them.

Investing in Equities has become the most preferred way of investment, but most Investors do not know how to approach 'Equities' and earn good returns. For them, Company has introduced Fund Management under the brand 'CONCEPT WEALTH PLUS'.

There are 3 PMS plans; Legend, Marvel & AI Dynamic. Legend is a large cap equity plan, Marvel is a mid-cap equity plan and AI Dynamic is a combination of Human Intelligence and Artificial Intelligence. CONCEPT is the first one to blend Artificial Intelligence (AI) in fund management. This is done in collaboration with a US Company.

They have a brilliant and professional team. Their Fund Manager Siddharth has rich experience of 12 years in managing the funds and has adopted a 'process driven bottom-up approach' in the selection of stocks. He is duly assisted by Navid with his Research Team of 8 persons comprising of qualified competent Research Analysts.

This team tracks all the stocks in 3 portfolios, their peers, and other prospective good stocks. In advisory services, they look at the current investment which is unattended, analyze it from the angles of unique needs of clients, suggest restructuring in confirmation with the future goals, and provides help in monitoring. This way each specialized investment team owns its specific process--from research through portfolio construction--working in collaboration with the clients.

It is sustainability that drives financial value in today's markets and proper market analysis is vital to understanding the true worth of our investments. In this scenario, the Investment Advisory service is unique and helps clients realize the possibilities and is the answer to CREATION OF WEALTH through Investing WELL.

