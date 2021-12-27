ConsepsIndia marches ahead to design homes that blend well with the Indian lifestyle

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 27 (ANI/Heylin Spark): ConsepsIndia is a premium interior designing brand that turns your house into a home.

With over 52 years of experience in handling Commercial interior turnkey projects for more than 300 multinational clients, ConsepsIndia has set an industry benchmark.

The team at ConsepsIndia envisions providing the state-of-the-art finish, high-quality craft, and on-time completion at the most competitive costs. With a vision to provide augmented services with client satisfaction as the primary goal, ConsepsIndia manages and executes the complete project. Having helped several clients in getting their dream home ready, ConsepsIndia walks all the miles to deliver the best output.

Banashree Sarkar, Founder & CEO of ConsepsIndia sensed the gap in the residential interior sector and decided to take a plunge. Construction Enterprises was founded by Late Thappan Sarkar and Late Partho, 52 years back in Kolkata which was a pioneer in commercial interiors.

Banashree Sarkar wanted to bridge the gap in residential interiors and incepted ConsepsIndia which is much more than an interior designing brand. She believes that a home is a reflection of one's personality and must be well designed to lead a quality life. By amalgamating new ideas with technology, she designs homes that blend well with the Indian lifestyle.

ConsepsIndia takes pride in being associated with over 8 international architects and over 35 Indian architects. More than 62% of the employees possess over 20 years of experience. As a customer-centric company, the team prioritizes the needs of the clients and delivers the best.

The team of architects, project engineers, quality control engineers, and skilled contractors ensure that the highest possible standards are met. Besides, the team ensures that only branded materials are used in the projects. ConsepsIndia also provides a 10-year structural warranty on all building projects, as well as a 1-year seepage guarantee on all construction services and six months of general assurance for plumbing, electrical, or carpentry.

Once the client is onboarded, the team manages every step, right from plan approval to the final delivery. With comprehensive plans and monthly plans, the project deadline is set. Weekly reports are regularly distributed to keep clients updated on the progress. As a progressive move, ConsepsIndia is planning to expand its services to Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Hyderabad by Mid -2022.

With a mission to help the common man get their dream homes, ConsepsIndia has embarked on its journey. Click (http://www.consepsindia.com/) for more information.

This story is provided by Heylin Spark. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Heylin Spark)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)