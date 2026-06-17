VMPL Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 17: ContraVault AI, a procurement intelligence platform helping infrastructure companies make faster and smarter bidding decisions, today announced that it has raised US$ 3.1 million in a Pre-Series A funding round led by Chiratae Ventures, with participation from existing investor Titan Capital Winners Fund. The funding will be used to accelerate product innovation, advance AI capabilities, and support the company's expansion into global markets, particularly the United States. Founded in 2024 by Sayan Sen, Isha Juneja and Tanmay Juneja, ContraVault AI is transforming one of the world's most complex and underserved enterprise functions, and bid management. Its AI-powered platform enables organisations to analyse tenders and RFPs, identify risks, ensure compliance, and streamline decision-making across bidding lifecycle.

To date, ContraVault AI has analyzed over 1 million tenders as part of its training dataset. The platform is already being used by the top 30% of India's largest infrastructure companies. Unlike generic AI tools, ContraVault AIcombines domain expertise, organizational context, and workflow intelligence to deliver actionable insights within existing enterprise processes. Commenting on the fundraise, Sayan Sen, Co-Founder & CEO, ContraVault AI, said: "Infrastructure is the largest industry known to humankind that still relies on excel sheets and manual intervention for most of its work. Our vision is to be able to give this industry the ability to make decisions that help them win more business through bids and projects. There is a bridge that today's AI needs to build to carry companies from shallow productivity promises to actual revenue. At ContraVault AI, we are building that bridge."

Unlocking a Massive Procurement Opportunity Public procurement accounts for an estimated 20-25% of GDP across many economies, yet the way enterprises discover, review, and respond to tenders remains largely manual, fragmented, and document-heavy. Organizations often spend millions of dollars evaluating and bidding on a single opportunity, with tendering teams spending days going through thousands of pages, checking eligibility, identifying risks, coordinating across departments, and making high-stakes bid decisions under tight deadlines. ContraVault AI is built to change this. By bringing contextual AI and workflow intelligence into procurement and bidding operations, the platform helps enterprises move from manual document review to faster, more confident, and more intelligent decision-making.

Commenting on the fundraise, Mandeep Julka from Chiratae Ventures, said: "ContraVault, with its proprietary AI product, is solving for one of the toughest challenges -nation building. By empowering infrastructure companies with cutting-edge yet personalised technology, we believe will provide extra power for them to march ahead. We are very excited to partner with the ContraVault team as it embarks on this ambitious global journey to transform the way large infrastructure enterprises execute mission critical projects." Shiv Kapoor, Vice President at Titan Capital Winners Fund, commented: "We are happy to double down on the ContraVault team. They have proven that they can build a technically complex product that is used by customers who want powerful features without needing an instruction manual. It is fulfilling to see ContraVault play an important role in some of the largest infrastructure projects in the country worth many crores of rupees."

Beyond Tender Automation Over the past year, ContraVault AI has evolved from a tender analysis platform into a broader bid management solution that helps companies find, analyse, and bid on tenders and government opportunities across the entire bidding lifecycle. The platform enables enterprises to discover relevant opportunities, evaluate tender documents, identify commercial and compliance risks, improve bid qualification, accelerate Go/No-Go decisions, and prepare stronger bid submissions with reduced manual effort. The company plans to further expand its capabilities across procurement intelligence, workflow automation, and AI-assisted decision support. Scaling Globally ContraVault AI will use the funds to deepen its presence in international markets, particularly the United States, while also investing in fine-tuning its domain-specific LLMs to handle more complex procurement, tender analysis, risk evaluation, and bid decisioning workflows.

Key Milestones Since its Seed round, ContraVault AI has expanded its footprint across the infrastructure, construction, and energy sectors, building relationships with several of India's leading EPC and infrastructure companies. The platform has analyzed over 1 million tenders as part of its training dataset, working with customers ranked among the top 30% of India's infrastructure companies by revenue. The company has also gained recognition by being featured in the Forbes DGEMS list, included in Inc42's "30 Startups To Watch" list, recognised at the India AI Impact Summit, and showcasing its technology before Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel at Startup Samvad Gujarat, all while continuing to enhance its AI capabilities across procurement, bidding, and enterprise workflows.

About ContraVault AI ContraVault AI is a procurement intelligence and bid management platform that helps enterprises find, analyse, and bid on tenders with greater speed, accuracy, and confidence. Built for infrastructure, construction, energy, and enterprise procurement teams, ContraVault AI uses contextual AI, workflow automation, and domain-specific intelligence to help organizations evaluate opportunities, identify risks, improve compliance, accelerate Go/No-Go decisions, and prepare stronger bid submissions. The company is on a mission to build the intelligence layer for procurement, bidding, and enterprise decision-making globally. For more details, visit http://www.contravault.com . Media Contact Information Kaizzen PR Ishita/Niti/Murali R niti.kalyangal@kaizzencomm.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)