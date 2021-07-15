Converse with people in your workspace with safety

You would like to read
- Campden Family Connect completes five years in India
- Psychologia Connect held its 2nd annual virtual LGBTQ+ Leaders Conference
- Savills launches global flexi workspace platform Workthere in India
- Titan Workspace for Microsoft Teams launches Guest User Portal for External Collaboration
- Vaginal Hygiene- "why it is important"
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Approachability and a certain sense of 'human connect' in work spaces, whether among the employees or when facing the customer has always been essential. While the importance of this element may never cease to exist, what has become even more crucial in the current situation, is the safety and hygiene of our employees and customers.
In the past year we have all made alterations to our way of operating and even made attempts to thrive. At (https://www.hafeleindia.com/en) Hafele, while we have quickly adapted to the changing times, we have also remained hopeful that one day, soon, the eventuality of this pandemic will recede and we will once again be able to get back to the pre-COVID way of life. Having said that, we also believe that the lessons we have learnt about health, safety and hygiene are here to stay. Our attention while introducing hardware in the recent times has therefore been focused on long term sustainability along with immediate utility.
To this effect, Hafele introduces its Retrofit glass partition solution which as the name suggests are glass partition clamps that can be installed on existing desks and tables without the need of making any unsightly permanent alterations like drilling out holes or grooves. It can be clamped and fixed onto tabletops made of any material like wood, marble, quartz stones and even glass with a thickness of up to 45 mm. The transparency of the glass partition provides an adequate means to maintain connect within teams or with customers and at the same time restricts direct contact ensuring preventive safety. Whenever not required these clamps can be removed just as easily as they were mounted without them affecting the aesthetics of the original desk/table.
For more details visit @ (https://www.hafeleindia.com/en) Hafele
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor