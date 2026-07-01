VMPL New Delhi [India], June 30: CorpE, India's intelligent company incorporation platform, has officially launched, making it easier than ever for founders both Indian and global to register, run, and grow a business in India. With a single, founder-first dashboard, CorpE replaces months of form-filling, consultant ping-pong, and fragmented vendors with one seamless system: guided incorporation, live application tracking, timely updates, and expert-backed support all under one roof. "Here's the thing: starting a company shouldn't feel like an obstacle course," said Shreya Lakhotiya, CBO of CorpE. "We built CorpE because we lived in the pain stacks of forms, long waits, and zero clarity. Our job is to take care of that mess so founders can focus on product, team, and customers."

What CorpE Does CorpE guides founders through the entire company setup process from choosing the right structure to receiving the Certificate of Incorporation without a single confusing form or unreturned consultant call. Key capabilities include: - Help You Choose: Not sure whether to register as a Private Limited, OPC, or Public Limited company? CorpE walks founders through the decision based on their goals, team size, and growth plans. - Smooth, Guided Process: A step-by-step flow handles everything from name reservation and DSC to DIN, MOA/AOA drafting, and government filings no prior legal knowledge required. - Live Tracking: A personalised dashboard gives founders real-time visibility into exactly where their application stands, at every stage.

- Timely Updates: Progress notifications and expert response guaranteed within 24-48 hours, so founders are never left guessing. - Expert-Backed Assistance: Every filing is reviewed by qualified CAs and CSs before submission combining automation with human expertise to eliminate errors. - Built for Indian and Global Founders: Whether you're a local Gen Z entrepreneur, an NRI, or a foreign national incorporating in India, CorpE is equipped to support your structure and shareholder type. Why It Matters Most startups waste weeks stitching together legal, accounting, and HR services from different vendors. That fragmentation creates delays, gaps, and stress. CorpE brings it all together technology and expert support working in harmony to reduce risk and remove repetitive work. Founders get a reliable back office from day one, and it scales with them.

"Startups should grow on ideas and customers, not compliance checklists," added Shreya. "CorpE is the shortcut every builder wishes they had on day one. We stay with you beyond registration and handle the tedious operational work as your business grows." Transparent, Milestone-Based Pricing CorpE's incorporation plan is available at ₹5,999 + GST -- a 50% off launch offer on the standard price of ₹11,999. To get started, founders pay a one-time sign-up fee of ₹499, which goes directly towards DSC creation for their directors. There are no hidden fees, government charges are included, and payments are broken into clear milestones so founders only pay as work progresses. An Advanced plan with dedicated CA/CS support and priority processing is coming soon.

About CorpE CorpE is a SaaS platform built for founders in India. We combine intelligent product design, automation, and expert support to make registering, running, and staying compliant with company rules simple and reliable. No stamps, no chasing consultants, no confusion -- just a clean, transparent path from idea to incorporated business. To get started or learn more, visit www.corpe.io or register at app.corpe.io. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)