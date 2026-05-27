NewsVoir New Delhi [India], May 27: Cosmo Foundation, the community outreach arm of Cosmo First, supported the International Symposium on World Fair Play Day 2026 on May 19 at the ISIC Institute of Rehabilitation Sciences, New Delhi. The symposium, attended by over six million people across the globe through a hybrid format, marked the global observance recognised by the United Nations and brought together sports leaders, educators, students, policy advocates and international stakeholders to reinforce the importance of ethics, inclusion and integrity in sports and society. The initiative also sought to advance Fair Play education across schools and universities with recommendations for integrating Fair Play into the National Education Policy (NEP 2020). Experts also discussed fostering international cooperation and encourage the integration of values such as respect, solidarity and ethical conduct into youth development and community programmes. Further, establishment of a National Fair Play Committee of India to coordinate Fair Play programmes, research, education, and policy advocacy was a key discussion.

The initiative was conceptualised with the support of Ms Yamini Kumar Jaipuria, Managing Trustee, Cosmo Foundation, who has been actively associated with international Fair Play initiatives. This was then organised in collaboration with the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Sports Foundation and endorsed by the International Fair Play Committee (CIFP). The symposium marked one of the first large-scale World Fair Play Day celebrations in India and aimed to deepen India's engagement with the global Fair Play movement while encouraging stronger collaboration among educational, sporting and social institutions. In her special address, Ms Yamini Kumar Jaipuria, Managing Trustee Cosmo Foundation and Whole-time Director (Corporate Strategy, ESG and CSR), Cosmo First said, "Fair play is a universal language. Fair play is more than a game; it is a way of life. It is not about how you win, but how you play. By promoting values such as dignity, justice, respect and togetherness, we can create a better world not only through sport, but also in everyday life."

In his keynote speech, Mr Sunil Sabharwal, President of CIFP, acknowledged the contribution of Ms Yamini Kumar Jaipuria and the invaluable support by Cosmo Foundation towards advancing the Fair Play movement in India and globally. He further emphasised the global responsibility to uphold ethics, integrity and respect in sport, while highlighting the importance of international cooperation in strengthening values-driven sports ecosystems. The symposium featured panel discussions on ethics in sports governance, the role of education in fostering sportsmanship, and the cultural significance of Fair Play in building peaceful and inclusive societies. Discussions focused on ethical leadership, transparency and accountability in sport, anti-doping frameworks, value-based education for youth, and the role of traditional sports in promoting community bonding, cultural preservation and social harmony. The event also included a Fair Play Pledge Ceremony and participation from national and international institutions associated with sports, education and Olympic values.

As the community outreach initiative of Cosmo First, Cosmo Foundation works across education, environment and empowerment initiatives, with programmes spanning multiple states and communities across India. Through its support for World Fair Play Day, the Foundation helped strengthen India's leadership in the global Fair Play movement and reinforced international cooperation for ethical and value-driven sport. The symposium also helped catalyse conversations around expanding Fair Play education and building stronger collaborations among Indian and global institutions working in sports, education and social development. About Cosmo Foundation Cosmo Foundation was established in 2008 as the community outreach initiative of the Cosmo First Ltd, the largest manufacturers of BOPP worldwide. The Foundation works closely with less developed communities around its manufacturing units at the Karjan in the Vadodara District and Gangapur in the Chatrapati Sambhajinagar District as well as in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and tribal district Chhindwara of Madhya Pradesh. The organization works on several development programs aimed at Computer operation and digital skill building, Foundational Literacy, Numeracy, Life skills and English Communication, health and hygiene, Environment and Empowerment of women.

About Cosmo First Limited Established in 1981 by Mr Ashok Jaipuria, Cosmo First Limited is an over four-decade-old global conglomerate. Its consumer vertical comprises Cosmo Consumer, which is into Window Films, Paint Protection Films & Ceramic Coatings for automobiles, and Zigly Pet Care, which provides a digital-first omni channel pet care ecosystem. Its industrial vertical includes Cosmo Films for specialty films for packaging, labels, lamination, and industrial applications; Cosmo Speciality Chemicals for coatings, adhesives and masterbatches, and Cosmo Plastech for rigid packaging. With sustainable innovation, development, and research embedded in its core values, Cosmo First serves customers in 100+ countries. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)