PRNewswire New Delhi [India], November 20: CotoPay, a Delhi based fintech building a UPI-powered platform for business spending, has moved from proving its model to scaling it. Since raising its pre-seed round from AdvantEdge Founders, the company has reached product-market fit with fleets and now aims to reach 10,000 businesses by the end of next fiscal. "Our investment in Rapido was rooted in a simple insight: India already had millions of motorcycles on the road, and the real value lay in utilizing them more efficiently," stated Kunal Khattar, Founder & Managing Partner at AdvantEdge Founders. "We see a similar opportunity with CotoPay. UPI infrastructure is already ubiquitous across merchants and on workers' smartphones, yet commercial expenditure remains tethered to cash, card networks, and manual tracking. By engineering business focused payment mechanisms directly on UPI rails with embedded governance controls, CotoPay bridges this gap. The team demonstrated exceptional capital efficiency by leveraging its pre-seed funding to achieve PMF. We envision CotoPay evolving into India's counterpart to Ramp."

Looking ahead, CotoPay is focused on scaling its platform. It plans to broaden its customer base from fleet operators into retail store operations, field sales, and other businesses reliant on employee cash advances or bank transfers for work expenses. Additionally, the company is growing its engineering and sales teams, deepening bank partnerships, and broadening the scope of CotoAgent, its AI reconciliation tool to cover accounts payable and vendor bills. Addressing the gap in India's business payments India processed about 24.07 billion UPI transactions in September 2026, according to NPCI. Yet business spending remains fragmented, particularly among the country's 78 million-plus micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME). These businesses make about 150 million business payments a month on prepaid cards and wallets (RBI), while a significant share of employee expenses is still handled through cash advances and bank transfers. That makes it hard for businesses to track spending, enforce policies and reconcile expenses.

9 out of 10 digital merchant payments today happen on UPI, pegging acceptance of card-based solutions at only ~10% (RBI). UPI offers a wider base, combining the reach of digital payments with the controls and accountability that businesses need. In the US, Ramp has shown how software-led expense management can help businesses control spending, automate financial workflows and gain visibility into expenditure. It was valued at $60 billion in October 2026 (RAMP). CotoPay is adapting a similar software-led approach to India, using UPI as the foundation for business spending. Spending controls and AI-powered reconciliation on UPI Working with partner banks like ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, Axis Bank and the National Payments Corporation of India, CotoPay lets businesses allocate funds to employees' mobile numbers without transferring the money into their personal savings accounts. Employees access the funds through the UPI apps they already use, while businesses can restrict spending by purpose, merchant, amount or date. There is no physical card to issue and no separate app to install.

CotoAgent, the platform's AI agent, matches payments with bills and company policies, flags potentially inflated bills and out-of-policy spending, and helps businesses streamline their accounting. CotoAgent reviews 99.5% of uploaded bills automatically within seconds, flagging mismatches in merchant, amount, date or spend category. At businesses that have made bill capture part of their process, nearly 60% of transactions now carry an invoice, within two months of launch. "Cash leakage is one of the most tolerated costs in Indian business, and no company is too big or too small for it," said Aviral Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, CotoPay. "A fleet owner with ten trucks and an enterprise with thousands of field staff face the same problem. Money handed to employees for business expenses slips away through unaccounted bills, missing receipts and unapproved spending; most businesses simply write it off. Our customers have shown us that approving every rupee before it is spent, inside the UPI apps people already use, can address this problem. Our focus now is scale: taking this model to more businesses."

Founders with experience across fintech, business operations and technology CotoPay was founded by Aviral Gupta (CEO), Vidit Sidana (CBO) and Syed Uzair Ahmed (CTO), who identified the opportunity in business expense management while building solutions on e-RUPI, the government's purpose-bound digital voucher initiative on UPI. Gupta was part of the early team at BharatPe, Sidana previously managed the Sunfeast biscuits profit-and-loss portfolio at ITC, and Ahmed has worked on national-scale platforms including Aadhaar, IRCTC and CoWIN. About CotoPay CotoPay is a Delhi-based fintech building a UPI-powered business spending and expense management platform. It lets businesses allocate funds for employee expenses with transaction-level controls, and uses AI-powered automation to streamline reconciliation and financial workflows. Backed by AdvantEdge Founders, CotoPay aims to help businesses move from cash-based expense management to transparent, controlled digital spending. www.cotopay.in

About AdvantEdge Founders Established in 2015, AdvantEdge Founders is an early-stage venture capital fund specializing in the Indian mobility technology sector. Operating out of Delhi, Bengaluru, and GIFT City, the firm delivers foundational institutional investment to emerging ventures across electric mobility, shared transportation, energy solutions, autonomous systems, aerospace, and aerial technology. Its investment portfolio features leading companies such as Rapido, Exponent Energy, Exponent One, ZenoMoto, Park+, and Moonrider. www.advantedge.vc (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)