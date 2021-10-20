Couture Runway Week Season 4 emphasis on business for next generation designers

You would like to read
- The 3rd prestigious Smt. Jyoti Dwivedi Memorial Scholarship awards ceremony held at the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies
- Hyderabad Fashion Designer's Journey from India to Cannes Film festival
- Deepak S Chhabra Couture to bring an elite collection in grooms wear- 'Haute Couture'
- Jigya M by Jigya patel is here for wedding couture needs
- Director Nitesh Tiwari's Machaan looking to create a positive aura in the society
New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Couture Runway Week held its 4th season at Crown Plaza Okhla New Delhi and showcased collections from over 45 designers. GFF Couture Runway Week, which concluded its winter festive Edition 2021, invited designers from across India for two days of fashion week.
Designer Robert Naorem opened the fashion week, Saaj by Ankita on day 2 whereas Manoviraj Khosla was the event's finale designer who showcased his collection along with various upcoming designers Ideebs London by Aaliya Deeba, GKOD by Kodakanchi Toral Yadav, Maatriz Atelier by Zeel Ritu Agaarwal, Ilakshi, Bagru Cotton by Rakesh, Chandramin Fashion Studio by Dikshit Bhavsar, Chitwan Kaur, Vinyasa by Shweta, Mohan Tailors by Tushar & Bhupesh, Rasam Creation, Vedika Gupta, Lakshmi Channya, Shiv Naresh, Ayushi, Cindy Pers, Mav, Label aham by Akash Rajput, Pushpanjali Couture, Vastram by Priti, Vibhuti & Sudhanshu, Chinakshi & Anshika, Karann Batraa, Bloggers walk by Foot fuel, Salil Kapoor, Riddhi Creations, Sara Miraz Khan. Students of Iift Naraina, Passion Academy, ICF, AAD, Iift Bareilly & Ludhiana also showcased their Collection. Designer Anurag Gupta, Amin Farista and Wardan showcased special khadi Collection. Book Release of "How To Move On" written by Prashansa, was done by celebrity Rapper Maddy.
Show attractions were Celebrities Like Dr. Deepa Mallik Padma Shri, Arjun Awardee President Paralympic Committee, Sharad Kumar Bronze Medalist Paralympic Tokyo 2020, the show got added Glamour by Rapper Maddy from MTV Splits Villa, Actor Vishal Singh, Akshit Sukhija, Manya Singh and Suman Rao Femina Miss India fame along with Actress Subha Rajput and Roshni Sahota.
"It gives us much pleasure to see young dynamic designers showcase their talent at CRW platform every season," said Aarti Tiwari, CRW Managing Director. The event also had witnessed business-to-business marketplace which allowed designers to exhibit their work to an audience of buyers etc. to support brands to build networks and expand business. The event was attended by Bloggers, investors, buyers and fashion enthusiasts.
Fashion week was supported for Cancer program by Organic food manufacture El World Agro, the MD of El world Agro, SN Dwivedi emphasizes on consumption of Organic food to avoid cancer risks and brand Shahnaz Husain gifted special cosmetics for Cancer patients in the event. The event's Winter Edition gifting sponsors included Foot Fuel, Belsorisso and Hohmgrain. Multani Jewellers as Jewelry partners, Pressto as Wardrobe Maintenance and DCOP as Photography and cinematography partners. Offload events as Event partners. SG model Management as Talent partners. The official Design Partner was Satyam Fashion Institute and Fashion Partner IIFT, Backstage Partner FDDI & INIFD, Makeup Partner Lakme Academy.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor