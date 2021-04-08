Covid-19 compels urban Indians to be more proactive about health, fitness: Max Life

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): A new survey conducted by Max life has found urban Indians are becoming more proactive about health and fitness due to increasing Covid-19 cases across the country.
On the back of heightened medical emergencies, a notable 72 per cent of respondents said that they actively look for products that will improve immunity and 71 per cent said that they pay attention to health and fitness regimes.
The Max Life India Protection Quotient 3.0 survey in partnership with Kantar was conducted in top 25 urban metro, tier 1 and tier 2 cities.
It said urban Indians have also indulged in a variety of activities to keep themselves mentally and physically fit for instance 75 per cent consumed healthy, home-cooked food, 54 per cent regularly exercised.
"Apart from reshaping the world we knew, the pandemic has brought about a sea shift in people's approach to health, well-ness, and overall well-being." said Director and Chief Marketing Officer Aalok Bhan.
"Increased awareness of the value of protecting loved ones has led individuals to take charge of their physical and mental health. At Max Life, we aim to assume an active role in promoting wellness. Our IPQ 3.0 survey is a testimony to that very commitment." he added.
In December 2020, Max Life launched Max Life Critical Illness and Disability Rider -- a comprehensive wellness app designed to lead customers on a path of protection through holistic fitness and wellness.
Max Life Insurance Company Ltd is a joint venture between Max Financial Services Ltd and Axis Bank. It offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions, through multi-channel distribution including agency and third party distribution partners. (ANI)
