COVID-19 Pandemic leads to 'Sleep Pandemic' among the children

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Children in Ahmedabad have taken the 'Early to bed, Early to rise' proverb for granted as the post-COVID-19 era has drastically changed the sleep patterns.

Compared to pre-pandemic days, about 70 per cent of children delay their sleep by 60-90 minutes now, leading to many sleep-related problems that affect their routine life. Due to non-physical schooling, fewer physical activities, and extended screen times, the students are not getting tired; hence their sleep timing has seen severe disruption.

Ahead of World Sleep Day on March 19, four schools Ahmedabad Udgam School For Children (USFC), Zebar School For Children (ZSFC), Satellite School For Children (SSFC) and Bodakdev School For Children (BSFC), had carried out an extensive survey. They analysed sleep patterns and insomnia-related issues among children. Around 8,000 parents invited to participate in the survey exercise in which 50 per cent of parents responded to various questions related to their children's sleep.

According to the survey, 60 per cent of children use mobiles/gadgets before going to sleep. Children prefer to watch videos, play games, chat with friends for time pass at night. The average screen time has shot up by 300 per cent compared to the last year. 45 per cent of children prefer to eat or drink something before going to sleep. Such a behavioural change has triggered sleep disorders.

However, some good things also emerged to notice. About 45 per cent of respondents opined that they follow bed-time rituals like praying and chanting mantras with their children to get a good sleep.

The study says that around 50 per cent of the students take a nap during the daytime. 65 per cent of the children don't feel fresh and happy after waking up in the morning. About 70 per cent of parents complained that their wards couldn't pay attention in studies if they didn't have a good sleep the previous night. 65 per cent of the students feel sleepy during the online classes between 1-3 times a week.

Speaking on this initiative, Manan Choksi, Executive Director, Udgam School For Children, said, "The revelations of the survey are a bit unusual and need attention from the society at large. Sleep is an essential element for a healthy and happy life. In the last year, the COVID-19 pandemic has substantially changed the sleep patterns of the students. We are more focusing on off-line activities, lesser screen time, stress-free study and joyful educational experiences for the students so that they can get a night of sound sleep and be healthy."

75 per cent of the parents believe that the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the sleep patterns of their family. On weekends, 74 percent of children sleep late by an hour and waking up around 9.00 am the next day. Parents are also worried that their children are having major sleep issues. 30 per cent of the children suffer from snoring, while 44 percent have a habit of sleepwalking or talking asleep. 28 per cent of children are having bedwetting problems.

Young children have disturbed sleep due to nightmares. Almost 35 per cent of children experience nightmares, and 30 per cent wake up in the middle of the night due to nightmares.

However, parents are seemed less concerned about the whole 'sleep' pandemic. Hardly 2 per cent of parents consulted a doctor for their child's sleep issues.

According to Dr Vishwanath Shukla, Senior Consultant Paediatrician from K. D Hospital, "Sleep is a vital component of our existence but has suffered extensively due to this pandemic. Children face sleep disturbances due to the disturbance of Rythm and Schedule, lack of physical activities, and passive involvement with online activities. We should ensure proper sleep Rythm, adequate daytime physical activities, lesser usage of Electronic gadgets, and provide calm, relaxed and suitable sleeping Environments."

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)