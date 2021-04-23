Covid19 - 1 year later, Fairfax County Virtual Visit Series to India proving to be a success

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA) recently concluded the latest chapter of their successful Virtual Visit to India Series. COVID19 has made companies rethink their strategies and activities.

FCEDA pivoted by moving their in-person events online, using them to inform companies interested in US expansion how they can continue their efforts during pandemic imposed restrictions. After the resounding success of similar sessions in Kolkata, Chandigarh, Bhubaneswar, and Delhi NCR, the latest virtual destination was leading tech innovation center - Pune.

A number of emerging technology companies attended on Thursday, April 22, 2021, to participate in the exclusive session of FCEDA's Virtual Visit to Pune, with the theme "Grow Your Tech Business in Fairfax County, USA". Over the year, despite the Covid19 pandemic, the 5 Virtual Visits were attended by more than 100 decision makers of innovative technology organizations across India, that are making their U.S. investment decisions.

Harold Brayman, Foreign Commercial Officer at US Department of Commerce, Mumbai, delivered opening remarks, followed by a panel discussion on "The Importance of Ecosystem for Business Success". Featured panelists were Madhu Onteeru, Head North America BPS Delivery at TCS, Anshu Srivastav, Advisor and Mentor for Startups and senior charter member at TiE Pune and Shishir Lagu, U.S. Tax Partner at KNAV.

"Our goal was to raise awareness of Indian tech industry leaders about Northern Virginia and specifically Fairfax County, largely considered a tech hub of the Washington D.C. Metro area. Our region offers enormous opportunities for growth while FCEDA provides relevant support for market expansion of emerging technology organizations." said panel moderator Juhi Naithani, Assistant Director, International Business Investment, at FCEDA, who leads international investment from India into the county.

"Fairfax County in Northern Virginia is an ideal location for international business expansion, not only because of the prevalence of high tech, high growth companies and availability of skilled talent but also due to the exceptional quality of life," said Mr. Madhu Onteeru, Head North America BPS Delivery at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

FCEDA will conduct the final event in their Virtual Visit series in Bangalore - site of their India head office - on June 16, 2021, featuring their President and CEO, Victor Hoskins.

FCEDA's Bangalore office opened in 2004 to work with Indian companies interested in locating or expanding in the U.S. market. More than 430 foreign-owned firms, including 30 from India, have a presence in Fairfax County.

The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority promotes Fairfax County as a business and technology center. The FCEDA offers site location and business development assistance, and connections with county and state government agencies, to help companies locate and expand in Fairfax County. In addition to its headquarters in Tysons, Fairfax County's largest business district, the FCEDA maintains business investment offices in six important global business centers: Bangalore/Mumbai, Berlin, London, Los Angeles, Seoul, and Tel Aviv. Follow the FCEDA on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube and visit their website at (https://www.fairfaxcountyeda.org/).

