CPhI partners with Informa Pharma Intelligence to present 3rd Biopharma Conclave in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 27 (ANI/PRNewswire): Informa Pharma Intelligence, one of the leading business intelligence provider and knowledge partner, is pleased to announce the 3rd edition of the Biopharma Conclave conducted by CPhI Conference, scheduled on 29-30th September 2021 at The Westin, Hyderabad.

This two-day comprehensive conclave will be accessible to all attendees both on-the-ground and virtually. It will primarily have parallel sessions on Biologics, Biosimilars, Cell & Gene Therapy, and Vaccines, where industry leaders will be sharing their vision and insights on the latest industry trends, and market anticipations amidst and post- crisis.

Over the past few years, life sciences companies have faced intensifying pressure from many directions, including cumulative regulatory necessities, constant technological advances, and intense pricing pressure. And the unprecedented pandemic has accelerated the need to modernize compliance and upraise the value and partnerships within syndicates as well as external stakeholders.

The Biopharma Conclave aims to bring together biopharma professionals and industry connoisseurs to help gain insights on end-to-end planning and execution, with conversations on Research & Development (R & D), Manufacturing, Clinical Trials, Patent Framework, Commercialization, and the Marketing of biopharma drugs. With over 500 participants and more than 55 pharma leaders from across the country, Informa aims to engage the industry in booming discussions on four key focus areas Biologics, Cell & Gene Therapy, Vaccines, and Biosimilars.

Globally, biopharmaceuticals contribute to annual sales of over $200 billion, where industry revenue continues to grow at a steady 15 per cent annually. Based on Informa Pharma Intelligence's 'Indian Biosimilars Report', India leads the ways with 127 products, which is the highest number of approved biosimilars compared to other major regions. This is expected to grow further and is likely to shape the next decade for the Indian biosimilars market through intensive portfolio management decisions, pricing, manufacturing prospects, clinical trials, and Government support.

Poornachandra Tejasvi. K, Senior Director-Emerging markets, India, Informa Pharma Intelligence, said, "India is an emerging hub in the Biopharma and Biosimilar Industry and India currently tops the chart for Approved Biosimilars and Clinical Trials surpassing USA and Europe. Hyderabad is a major scientific and R & D hub with over 800 life sciences companies and an emerging destination for Biopharma, Biosimilars, and Vaccine manufacturing in India. India's current disease prevalence is with cancer, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, respiratory, and other immune mediated diseases and there is need to manufacture affordable biosimilars and further develop novel approaches in Biologics, Vaccines, and revolutionize Cell and Gene Therapy manufacturing. There is also an unmet need to cater to India's rare and neglected diseases where our capabilities in Biopharma and Vaccines can be explored further."

"The onset of the coronavirus pandemic and lessons learnt from this and prior biological calamities; it is important to have a further structured ecosystem for pursuing different variations in the biopharma and life sciences space to manage future biological risk. India has already demonstrated its strength with COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing and our vaccines have shown tremendous efficacy in clinical trials and effectiveness in real-world data, we cannot ignore the fact that there are individuals who are vaccinated who can be prone to infections with new SARS-CoV-2 strains. This is a prerequisite for further research to provide impetus to the biopharmaceutical research and Vaccines manufacturing in the country, and with this Biopharma conclave 2021, we look forward to throwing light on all these action point." Poornachandra added.

Amongst the conclave speakers, dignitaries from the University of Oxford, Office of Therapeutic Biologics and Biosimilars/OND/CDER, US FDA, Pfizer, IPCA Labs, Informa Pharma Intelligence, Representative from the Govt. of Telangana will be sharing their insights on the emerging markets along with key learnings and way forward for the biopharma space. With case studies and innovation showcases, Dr. Duncan Emerton Executive Director, Custom Intelligence & Analytics [EMEAI] and Timothy Pang Executive Director, Custom Intelligence [-APAC], Informa Pharma Intelligence will also be moderating a panel discussion and a session on "Exploring Opportunities in Biosimilars" and on "Maximizing Returns Through 505(b)(2) Drug Developments" respectively. Furthermore, companies like ICT, Syngene International, Amgen, Dr. Reddy's, Alkem, Glenmark, Novartis, Mankind and other key industry players will also participate in the sessions to provide a more holistic approach towards the Biopharma Conclave scenario.

