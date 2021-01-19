CPT Career Seminar - 22nd Jan, counsellors will speak on career choices after class 12th

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): There is some more good news for students passing out of school and will be entering college and higher studies this year. Keeping in mind the dilemmas students will undoubtedly face after completing school, the Eduguy Career Predictive Test (ECPT) has brought another outstanding event for students passing out of Class 12 this year.
The ECPT Career Webinar will be held on 22nd January 2021 where well-known career counsellors will be talking about the various career options students can select.
They are also associated with the ECPT as guides to help students who have appeared for the ECPT and are looking for further guidance on how to pursue the careers of their choice.
The webinar is targeted especially at students who are still undecided about what to study after school. The career counsellors will be speaking on careers in Science, Arts and Commerce streams.
This is indeed a wonderful and unique opportunity for students to meet career counsellors and listen to them speak about career choices, on the same platform.
The career webinar is aimed at giving students an insight into what they can choose to study after school. The career counsellors will also give an idea about personality and interest of study, another important area that determines which subject a person should study.
To Register for this Seminar on Friday, 22nd Jan 4 PM to 6 PM, Register at -
This amazing opportunity is expected to bring thousands of students together, who will find the right career direction at this webinar.
"We want to give students the best opportunities so that they can decide what they want to do in the future, especially after Class 12. This webinar will help clear their doubts and take a wise decision about their future careers," said Dr Suborno Bose, the CEO of Eduguy.
For Career Guidance Free of cost Press link: -
