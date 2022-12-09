CQUniversity, Australia reflects on two decades of excellence in India and South Asia

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI/PNN): Reputed as Australia's most engaged university CQUniversity Australia's relations in India over the last 20 years have grown from strength to strength. Their focus throughout this period has been to provide access to students from India in their study aspirations in Australia.

This year, the University celebrates its 20 glorious years anniversary. To commemorate this occasion, Professor Nick Klomp, Vice-Chancellor and President, CQUniversity, Australia along with his delegation from the University visited India in November and invited over 350 friends and colleagues to Durbar Hall, Hotel Taj Palace in New Delhi. In attendance were officials from Australian and Indian Government departments, along with its education agent network from South Asia and social innovation partners."To be able to celebrate this anniversary with those who have been key partners in the University's success, was truly special", Professor Klomp said.

With an aim to support students' dreams of studying in Australia, the University has provided several opportunities to its South Asian aspirants. Within the last 20 years, the University has enrolled over 28,000 students from the South Asia region to its various campuses across Australia.

Over the next 20 years, the University looks forward to educating more South Asian students in Australia. It also aims to increase access to its courses and help build capacity here in India. This will be achieved through industry and university partnerships."With the NEP as a guiding light, I am hopeful that the coming years will mark a new era of fruitful collaboration in learning and teaching, research, and engagement between our two proud nations", explained Prof Klomp

As per the recently released data in Australia by the Good Universities Guide 2023, CQUniversity, Australia is rated No.1 in Australia for its Post Graduate programs in the disciplines of Engineering and Technology for 100 per cent Full-Time Employment & Highest Salary Level. Commenting on University's achievements, Professor added, "We fully appreciate the great cost and sacrifice that not only students but their parents and family bear in order to send their child abroad. Hence, we want to ensure an outstanding return on investment, which extends for our undergraduate students who do not find a job through our graduate Guarantee program -we being the only university in Australia to do so."

Additionally, CQUniversity also announced the launch of its new postgraduate course - Master of Laboratory Medicine - to meet the demand for qualified practitioners in this field, here in India. The course will be accredited by the Australian Institute of Medical and Clinical Scientists (AIMS). The course is designed to impart advanced theoretical and technical knowledge in the clinical disciplines of laboratory medicine for application in the diagnostic setting. Students will build technical and evaluative skills through laboratory and clinical training to assess and implement recommendations for best practice in patient testing and monitoring. This course will also enable students to develop an advanced level of communication skill to interact positively with patients and other health professionals and prepare them for the clinical or scientific work environment.

Abhinav Bhatia, Senior Trade & Investment Commissioner, South Asia, Trade and Investment Queensland (TIQ) shared his thoughts on these developments. During the visit, he said, "It is impressive to see what CQUniversity has achieved in the last 20 years of its presence in South Asia. CQU's excellent student support services and industry-oriented curriculum has made them very popular among international students. We are excited to be part of CQU's journey and will continue to support a regional Queensland university to further strengthen its brand among students and the industry."

CQUniversity has a strong focus in strengthening its partnerships within India, to help in capacity building within the education and industry sector. Prof Nick Klomp, Vice-Chancellor and President of CQUniversity and his delegation have also used this opportunity to meet with prospective industry partners.

Such developments and opportunities to deepen partnerships in India has made this visit by Prof Nick Klomp and his delegation, extremely fruitful. It has provided an opportunity to celebrate successes to date and look forward to an exciting and ambitious 20 years ahead.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)