Crack Open Goodness with California Pistachios on World Pistachio Day

New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): California Pistachios by The Wonderful Company has always spearheaded the conversations and benefits of healthy snacking.

California Pistachios is celebrating its favorite holiday, World Pistachio Day on February 26, with its Crack it, Snack it campaign.

The brand campaign is aimed to push consumers towards a healthier snacking choice in a very fun and quirky way and features a partnership with TV celebrity Nakuul Mehta, as well as a viral dance challenge.

For the Crack it Snack it campaign, California Pistachios has partnered with Nakuul Mehta to throw light upon the benefits of healthy snacking. Nakuul Mehta is a popular household name for his roles in iconic TV shows including Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Ishqbaaz and Pyaar ka Dard Hain. In the video Nakuul advocates the benefits of healthy eating and "cracking it and snacking it" with California Pistachios.

Talking about his association with California Pistachios, Nakuul Mehta said, "Something that offers a unique taste, can be consumed on the go and is also nutritious - is accurately a blessing in disguise, and California Pistachios defines the same. It is such a wholesome experience to snack on the beautiful, shelled pistachios, for extra protein in my snacking hour. It's literally me stealing a moment of goodness. I am very happy that I got to partner with them on this World Pistachios Day and urge everyone to crack it, snack it for fun and healthy snacking."

Watch Nakuul Mehta's video here: (https://www.instagram.com/tv/CabbgOcDYj6/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link) Instagram Video

California Pistachios has also collaborated with renowned music composer, Mayur Jumani, to customize a catchy beat called, "Crack it, Snack it", and with celebrity choreographer, Sonal Devraj, to create a corresponding viral dance challenge on Instagram called the #CrackItSnackItChallenge. Until March 2, 2022 at 11:59 p.m., any Instagram user who Likes the @californiapistachiosin's #crackitsnackitchallenge post, follows @californiapistachiosin on Instagram and posts a video Reel of them participating in the challenge will be automatically be entered to win delicious prizes.

Watch California Pistachios' 'CrackItSnackItChallenge' video here:(https://www.instagram.com/reel/CabUk5cFlQ4/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link) Instagram Video

California Pistachios is a nutritious snack that can bridge hunger between meals, helping to avoid over-eating at mealtimes. Through this campaign, California Pistachios aims to make pistachios the go-to snack choice for people of all ages.

California Pistachios contain six grams of plant protein per 28 gram serving. Offering both crunch and delicious flavor, they make a satisfying, convenient, tasty and fun snack choice to include in your diet each day.

Brought to you by The Wonderful Company, California Pistachios make for a delicious snack that offers both crunch and seasoning. Sun-ripened in the moderate Mediterranean climate of California, these distinctively green nuts pack taste and contain antioxidants and nutrients. And all you need to get the party started is to crack one open!(https://californiapistachios.com).

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)