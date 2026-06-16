VMPL New Delhi [India], June 16: The cybersecurity landscape is undergoing a rapid transformation as enterprises grapple with increasingly sophisticated and scalable threats. With cloud adoption accelerating and digital infrastructures becoming more complex, organizations are shifting from fragmented security tools to integrated, outcome-driven platforms that prioritize consolidation, automation and proactive threat management. The "Crafting Bharat - Season 3" presented by AWS Startups, an initiative by NewsReach and production partner - HT Smartcast, explores the founders' resilience, agility and passion to build a super startup and inspire the next wave of entrepreneurs. This series is hosted by Gautam Srinivasan, famed for hosting a diverse range of TV and digital programs, currently consulting editor at CNBC (India), CNN-News18, Forbes India, and The Economic Times.

In this episode, we highlight Jaydeep Ruparelia, Founder & CEO of Infopercept, as he discusses transforming cybersecurity by going beyond traditional services and fragmented tools to deliver end-to-end security outcomes through their unified cybersecurity platform "Invinsense" and AWS-powered cloud capabilities. Discover the inspiring where we deconstruct the blueprint of growth for India's super startups through this series. Edited Excerpts: You rose from being a network security engineer to a CTO in just eight years. When were the seeds of entrepreneurship sown, and what made you believe you could compete in a crowded cybersecurity market with your own startup? I would break this into two parts. One is the journey to becoming a CTO and stepping into entrepreneurship. The second is navigating a crowded market.

I strongly believe in a simple idea we often say, "Those who smile, their home thrives." Staying positive and smiling brings clarity and the right perspective. It helps rewire your thinking and keeps you grounded. Today, I see myself handling three major challenges at once. Entrepreneurship, cybersecurity, and the long journey of bootstrapping for nearly 11 years. Cybersecurity is a highly dynamic industry that keeps evolving. What was the biggest shift you have seen in your journey of building Infopercept? Cloud adoption has accelerated significantly, and organizations began digitally transforming how applications were built, moving toward fully modernized systems. A few years back, customers found themselves needing more than 43 different cybersecurity technologies, which became extremely complex to manage. That led us to build a unified platform that could bring multiple technologies together. We developed a platform with 25 integrated technologies. We consolidated these capabilities into a single platform across key cybersecurity domains such as offensive, defensive, and compliance. The platform was designed to be modular, and that approach continues even today.

Infopercept began as a security SI and evolved into a product startup in 2019. Today, your platform Invinsense is addressing fragmented security gaps across organizations. Can you walk us through the journey of building a Made in India cybersecurity platform, along with the challenges in scaling and the key lessons learned? I would start with conviction. I always aspired to be a sportsman, but life gave me the opportunity to build an Indian cybersecurity company, and I approached it with complete conviction. The first lesson is that conviction matters. If you truly believe in something, you should pursue it. The second lesson comes from cricket. Every player needs a coach. I have been fortunate to have a mentor who has guided me consistently, even meeting me every Sunday. Having that kind of guidance makes a big difference, and I believe every founder should have a mentor.

From a learning perspective, the transition from a services driven SI model to a platform led product company was a significant shift. It involved building intellectual property and thinking at scale. Having been in the industry since 2004, I have seen how Israeli and American companies built strong platform stories and expanded globally, which also shaped our approach. AWS has supported Infopercept in building strong customer use cases and shaping cloud security posture. Can you guide us through the highlights of this partnership? AWS is known for being a partner first organization, and they have been a strong partner for us throughout our journey. From as early as 2016, when we onboarded our first fintech customer, AWS has consistently supported us.

During the initial five years of our services phase, we worked closely with AWS to understand cloud challenges, security requirements, and the range of solutions and technologies available within their ecosystem. This collaboration helped us become an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner. As we transitioned toward building a platform led business, AWS continued to support us. During the COVID period, their team engaged closely with us, with regular interactions between their engineering teams and ours to address cloud security challenges and co-develop solutions. They also provided credits that allowed us to test and build our platform on AWS infrastructure. Along the way, we gained valuable insights and eventually became an independent software vendor partner within the AWS ecosystem.

Quote: "Cybersecurity is not about more technology; it is about integrating and maximizing the value of what already exists." YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@CraftingBharat Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/craftingbharatofficial/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/craftingbharat/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/craftingbharat/ X: https://x.com/CraftingBharat/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)