Cranfield University grants International Arrivals Bursary for international arriving overseas students

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI/SRV Media): Cranfield University, United Kingdom, is an international global university specialized in post-graduation.
Cranfield's world-class expertise, on campus large-scale facilities, and global industry partnership offerings are producing global leaders in technology and management.
Recently, Cranfield University has announced additional support against Covid-19 pandemic and started Cranfield International Arrivals Bursary for students coming to the UK from other countries to study.
The bursary is available to all international students coming to the UK from abroad to study full-time on a taught or research programme from 1st June to 31st October, 2021. In accordance with government guidelines, the bursary will make sure that the University will cover the cost of any Covid testing student upon arrival in the UK.
The University will provide free transportation from the nearby airports to the Cranfield campus, and will also provide accommodation on the Cranfield campus along with complimentary meals if students have to quarantine. Further, if students are required to stay in a Government quarantine hotel, the University will take the responsibility to cover the cost of the same.
"Cranfield is a global university that welcomes students from more than over 100 countries each year. We understand that our international students may face additional challenges as they move forward in their educational journey. We hope that by providing this bursary, we can alleviate some of those difficulties," said Simon Pollard, Pro-Vice-Chancellor at Cranfield University.
The UK government has initiated a new traffic light system for international travel, categorising red, amber, or green countries. There are different rules to follow depending on which category the country from which you are travelling is classified. The bursary will follow certain guidelines separately for each traffic light system.
Cranfield will pay for the Government quarantine hotel package for students travelling from a red country, which includes the Covid tests required by the UK Government. In addition, it will provide students with free transportation to the Cranfield campus following their stay in a quarantine hotel, which the University will organise.
For students travelling from an amber country, Cranfield will provide students with free accommodation on the Cranfield campus and all meals for the duration of their quarantine upon arrival. Furthermore, in accordance with Government guidance, Cranfield will sponsor any Covid testing that you are required to take upon arrival in the UK. In addition, free transportation from nearby airports to the Cranfield campus will be arranged by the University.
Cranfield's ongoing commitment to creating a Covid secure campus, located in the heart of the UK countryside away from large population densities has helped keep Covid infections levels among staff and students low.
