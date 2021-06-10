Creators Architects wins 3 National Awards at the Time2Leap National Awards - MSME Edition - 2020-21

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Creators Architects, a firm headquartered in New Delhi, has been awarded three National Awards at the MSME Start-up & Innovation summit - #Time2Leap National Awards - 2020- 21 organized by Summentor Pro Sales & Marketing Consultants.
This prestigious award achieved by the company Creators Architects is in recognition for their project DTU Raj Soin Hall - New-Delhi under the category of Best Innovative Architectural Infrastructure of the Year.
The other two awards they have received for Architecture will be awarded to the Founders of the company under the category of Lifetime Achievement Award of The Year which will be received by Mukta Gupta, Partner Creators Architects and Best Innovative Architect of the Year which will be received by Utssav Gupta, Partner Creators Architects.
There were over 50 National level applications this year in the Architecture Space only and Creators Architects and their dynamic team managed to bag three of them.
The awards will be handed over by the Hon'ble Minister of State MSME - Pratap Chandra Sarangi at a physical show in New Delhi in November 2021.
Commenting on this great honour Utssav Gupta, Partner - Creators Architects said, "With the rapidly evolving world of Architecture, India is witnessing a lot of incredible work at the moment. #Time2Leap National Awards - MSME Edition 2020 - 21, has sought to reward and encourage organisations and entrepreneurs from the MSME industry like me. We, at Creators Architects always encourage innovation and we are enjoying the prodigious response received by the company for believing in the same. We are excited and look forward to continue to deliver architectural landmarks across the country."
Creators Architects is one of India's most innovative, interdisciplinary and disruptive architectural consulting firm. Over the last 35 years, Creators Architects is a brand that has not only created stunning buildings but has delivered Award winning "Innovative Architectural Landmarks" in a wide array of industries like government institutions, education, healthcare, research etc.
Creators Architects not only give shape to new and innovative buildings that adapt with the ever-changing environment around them, but bring your dreams into an aspirational & futuristic reality. Our dynamic and adaptable team is here to offer a unique experience and perspective making us Innovators, Ideators and Executors of the Architectural realm.
Few other Landmark projects delivered by the Creators Architects:
World Heartfulness centre, Hyderabad (World's largest meditation centre)
Pushidham, Godhra (World's largest Vaishnav temple)
Central Park, Guwahati (Integrated development of urban-scale)
DTU Raj Soin Hall, Delhi (One of its kind sports stadium and auditorium )
BMU Cambridge school, Surat (India's first high rise school)
Apex Hospital, Jaipur (A unique user centric quaternary centre)
For more information, please visit: (http://www.creatorsarchitects.com/).
