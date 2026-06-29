NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 29: CreditAccess Grameen Limited (NSE: CREDITACC, BSE: 541770, 'CA Grameen' or the 'Company'), India's leading rural focused inclusive financing platform, has successfully raised INR 425 crore in June 2026 through private placement of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The issuance comprised of two separate transactions - i) INR 325 crore privately placed NCDs arranged by Nuvama Fixed Income Advisory and ii) INR 100 crore NCDs bilaterally placed with Bajaj Finance Limited. The NCDs are senior, secured, rated, listed, and redeemable in nature.

The INR 325 crore NCDs arranged by Nuvama Fixed Income Advisory were subscribed by Sundaram Finance Limited (INR 100 crore), Nuvama Wealth Finance Limited (INR 100 crore), Julius Baer Capital (India) Private Limited (INR 75 crore), Royal Sundaram General Insurance Company Limited (INR 25 crore) and Vivriti Fixed Income Fund (INR 25 crore). The issue launched with a base size of INR 200 crore witnessed an additional INR 125 crore raised via exercise of green-shoe option, underpinned by strong investor confidence in CA Grameen's business model and performance track record. The NCDs were issued with a tenure of 2 years and a fixed rate coupon of 9.25% per annum, payable quarterly. The INR 100 crore NCDs bilaterally placed with Bajaj Finance Limited, were issued with a tenure of 2 years and a floating rate coupon of 9.15% per annum, payable monthly.