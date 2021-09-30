Criconet launches Hybrid Coaching Model for Cricket Enthusiasts

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI/SRV Media): Criconet, India's first online e-Coaching academy has announced the launch of its Hybrid Coaching Model for Cricket Enthusiasts.
Tapping into the digital space, the model will enable cricketing academies to seamlessly integrate online and offline training modules in sync with the growing demand by students for digital models of training and engagement.
The hybrid model will address the breaks caused by pandemics, natural causes or man-made disruptions, offering an effective and flexible alternative to students.
Coaches can set up a Criconet distant coaching platform on their nets which will have numerous functions. The head coach can monitor multiple nets via the app and give feedback to the on-ground coach. The session will be recorded and stored in a specially designed database that can be then accessed later by the coaches and students to analyse.
Veer Sagar, Chairman, Selectronic India & Founder of Criconet said, "Criconet is the first global platform for coaches to offer online, interactive e-coaching and we are constantly developing new features in collaboration with the BCCI accredited coaches on the Criconet platform to increase the benefits and efficiency, this Hybrid model evolved in discussions during our last coach webinar. We have already tied up with our first partners in the NCR and hope to finalize a few more who are in the pipeline. With this hybrid model, we hope to offer academies the opportunity to offer a circular program."
The coach will be able to provide individual assistance on any particular aspects of the game to the students who join him virtually in a timesaving, flexible, e-Coaching session on the Criconet app, where he can give the students personalized technical or tactical coaching sessions.
Criconet has designed and introduced several features on the app to make the integration of e-Coaching to the traditional module efficient and user friendly, apart from Criconet patent-pending technology that allows the coach and student to meet virtually from wherever they are, in real-time. It has an encrypted and secure video sharing feature as well as live recording.
More details can be found on the website at (https://www.criconet.com) or enthusiasts can download the Criconet app from the Google store and book their first personalised cricket e-Coaching session in less than 5 minutes.
