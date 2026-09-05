NewsVoir Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], September 5: Elma Aveiro, sister of football legend Cristiano Ronaldo and Brand Director of CR7, visited the Kozhikode showroom of Boby Chemmanur International Jewellers to inaugurate the 'Sparkle Diamond Fest'. Elma Aveiro received a warm welcome from the people of Kozhikode during her visit to the showroom. 812 Km. Run Unique World Record and Guinness Record holder for World Peace boCHE (Chairman, Boby Chemmanur International Group), Sam Sibin, (Managing Director), Anna Boby (Director), Anil C.P. (G.M-Marketing.) were attended the function. At the event, boCHE selected the lucky winner of an Instagram contest to win a gold biscuit. Customers also have an opportunity to win a Kia Seltos car as bumper prize through lucky draw. As part of the Sparkle Diamond Fest, customers can avail up to 50% discount on making charges for diamond ornaments. The Kozhikode showroom also showcases an extensive collection of the latest lightweight jewellery designs, offering a wide range of contemporary choices.

boCHE is a passionate sports lover and shared a special bond with football legend Diego Maradona. He brought the legendary footballer to Kerala for the first time on October 2012 to inaugurate the Boby Chemmanur International Jewellers Kannur. boCHE (Dr. Boby Chemmanur) Dr. Boby Chemmanur, popularly known as boCHE, is the Chairman and Managing Director of Boby Chemmanur International Group. boCHE has achieved the 812-km Run Unique World Record and a Guinness World Record for world peace. He is well known as a businessman, sportsman, social worker, motivator and entertainer. He is the patron of the Federation of Indian Blood Donors Organization. boCHE has fan clubs with millions of members in many countries.boCHE was the soul mate of the football legend, Diego Maradona.boCHE conducted the 'YaachakaYatra' to raise 34 crore rupees as blood money to cancel the death sentence of innocent Abdul Rahim, a native of Kozhikode, who was sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia.He collected the money by travelling through the districts of Kerala and begging the public for donations.

With a 163-year legacy, Boby Chemmanur International Group has a presence across India, the USA and the UAE. BobyChemmanur International Group consists of: * Boby Chemmanur International Jewellers * boCHE Gold Loan (Chemmanur Credits and Investments Limited (NBFC)) * Boby Oxygen resorts * boCHE Tours & Travels * Phygicart.com, the E-Commerce platform * boCHE the butcher, the integrated meat store * boCHE Appliances * boCHE Shakesbierre * boCHE Club * boCHE Island, the floating resort * boCHE Pub * boCHE Tea * boCHE Brahmi Tea * Caravan Tourism * boCHE 1000 acre * boCHE lens * Ciinfos * boCHE First Kiss- Baby Wear * boCHE Food Express * boCHE Garment factory * boCHE Hills * boCHE homes

* boCHE insurance boCHE Gold & Diamonds is the new venture of the BobyChemmanur International Group. First time in India, boCHE introduced Mobile Jewellery called Parakkum Jewellery, Rolls Royce taxi and Helicopter taxi. Boby Chemmanur International Group employs over 41000 individuals across its various business verticals. Along with its marketing team, and more than 500000 affiliates and sales officers, the group spreads across various business fields.His smart work, vision and dedication made the brand well known internationally to more than 250 million people. boCHE, is followed by millions of people through different social media platforms. He has received over 200 awards and recognitions for his outstanding performance in various fields. The crowning glory in his sports life came when he completed running 812 kilometres on the road to spread the message "Give blood save life" with a Unique World Record. He has donated an amount to the needy during the marathon.

Among the several awards he has been given, the Mother Teresa Award is the one that he considers the most prestigious. Guinness World Record for world peace, Glory of India Award (London), Best Humanitarian Award, Kerala State Business Excellence Award. The Glory of India Award, Global Keraleeyan Award, Mahatma Puraskar and Indo British Business Excellence Award are a few of the many awards he has received from around the world. boCHE spends a major portion of his profit and time to do charity and social service. boCHE Fans Charitable Trust started Life Vision Charity Homes to take care of destitute people from the streets and provide them food, medicine and shelter during their lifetime. He is doing charity without accepting any amount as a donation from anyone.boCHE Fans Charitable Trust with innumerable philanthropists from all over the world coordinates the charity activities of boCHE. boCHE always wishes to live free and young by spreading his motto "Conquer the world with love"

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