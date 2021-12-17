CRISTOL™ reflects on the rise in business and demand for specialty chemical industry in the post pandemic-era

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): CRISTOL™, an exclusive trademark of KAPL (Krishna Antioxidant Pvt. Ltd.) is one of the leading manufacturers of specialty chemicals in India. India's specialty chemical sector has witnessed a monumental growth rate of 15 percent per annum.

Its potential is increasingly being recognised at the global level owing to quality compliance, availability of skilled manpower and reasonable price margins.

CRISTOL™ is a forerunner in manufacturing specialty chemicals in India with a lineage of 30 years, engineering innovative chemical solutions to a diverse client base from the oil - upstream and downstream, petrochemicals, lubricants, polymers, water treatment, paints, pharmaceuticals, personal care, polyols, textiles and agrochemicals sectors.

Their range of products is complemented by its contract manufacturing arm and all backed by total commitment to engineering innovative solutions that meet the requirements of our clients. With their footprint in 32 countries and 6 continents and a workforce of over 300 people in India, they have forayed into the chemical market with a profitable outcome.

The company focuses on sustainability wherein green chemistry is incorporated into the value chain as part of the innovation goal to improve existing products and formulate new products that are environmentally friendly creating growth opportunities for the industry.

They have inculcated this practice in various manufacturing processes including crude production and drilling additives to mitigate the impact of pollution on the environment. A large number of their products are formulated using bio-based raw materials, derived from plants and other agricultural materials that are renewable, easily biodegradable, and are thus a great alternative to petroleum-based products.

In addition, they have also developed additives for low sulphur fuels to comply with IMO regulations that focus on safeguarding marine life. The latest addition is the "solar electricity project" which is underway as another major step towards sustainability wherein, a significant portion of their power requirements will be met using this renewable source of energy.

The prime focus of the company is to broaden its footprint through increased production capacities and capabilities. Taking a step in this direction, KAPL has newly opened its 5th manufacturing facility at Dahej in the Bharuch district of Gujarat which is spread across 40,000sqm.

It is well equipped to carry out polyvalent group process capabilities with expanded new capacities for custom manufacturing. This will facilitate further growth as the company diversifies into manufacturing their product line along with certain green chemistries focused upon by the research and development team.

The company endeavours to be recognised globally as a reliable producer of specialty chemicals for the oil, gas & petrochemical sectors by 2025.

Commenting on the rise in business and demand in 2021, Managing Director, Anil Gupta stated, "We have achieved magnificent growth of 25 to 30 percent every year. Being in the manufacturing industry for the past 3 decades we have been expanding our manufacturing facilities which are an add on to our success. The export amount for KAPL is more than 70% of its revenue from sales which reflects the faith of the global community and the reliability of the products offered by the company. We look towards becoming a globally recognised producer of chemicals by 2025."

