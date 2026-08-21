NewsVoir New Delhi [India], August 20: Crocs, a global leader in innovative casual footwear, has unveiled the next chapter of its 'Let Them Talk' campaign, marking the continued evolution of its partnership with actor and brand ambassador, Siddhant Chaturvedi as the face of the Echo franchise in India. Featuring the new Echo II silhouette, the latest film celebrates a generation that embraces creativity, explores new possibilities, and isn't afraid to experiment. Set within an immersive world where music, movement and visual art collide, the film brings together Siddhant Chaturvedi alongside rapper and singer-songwriter Tsumyoki, dancer and choreographer Srilakshmi, and graffiti artist Left Hander. As their creative worlds intersect, the campaign celebrates the freedom to explore new ideas, challenge conventions and create without seeking approval. Reinforcing the campaign's core message, the film reminds audiences that if people are going to talk, let them.

At the heart of the campaign is the new Echo II silhouette that pushes the boundaries of comfort and design with its boldest expression yet, unlocking striking colourways and a progressive aesthetic. Designed for those who move at the intersection of style, comfort and street culture, it translates the campaign's spirit into a confident expression of individuality. Watch the campaign film here: www.instagram.com/reel/Dbm6uqtMtZ3/ Commenting on the campaign, Carly Gomez, Chief Marketing Officer, Crocs, said, "At Crocs, we believe self-expression is one of the most powerful ways people connect with our brand. The latest chapter of 'Let Them Talk', featuring the new Echo II, celebrates a generation that isn't afraid to experiment, explore new creative pursuits and embrace individuality on its own terms. As we continue expanding our portfolio in India, we're excited to introduce consumers to newer silhouettes like Echo II--bringing bold design, comfort and self-expression together in a way that feels deeply relevant to today's culture."

Siddhant Chaturvedi added, "I had a lot of fun shooting this campaign because it brought together different forms of creativity and self-expression. As someone who loves exploring new creative pursuits, the message behind 'Let Them Talk' really resonated with me. To me, the campaign is a reminder to stay curious, keep experimenting, and enjoy the journey without worrying about what others think. Needless to say, I'm also a big fan of the Echo II--it's bold, comfortable and full of character." Speaking about the creative vision behind the campaign, Varsha Patra, CEO/Co-founder Homegrown, said, "The idea behind 'Let Them Talk' was to create a world where experimentation feels instinctive and exciting. We wanted Siddhant's journey to unfold through different creative disciplines, showing that growth comes from being willing to explore without worrying about how you'll be perceived. Bringing together artists with distinct voices allowed us to celebrate creativity in its many forms while staying true to Echo's bold, expressive spirit."

The latest chapter of 'Let Them Talk' is now live across digital, social and retail touchpoints as part of an integrated rollout. The new Echo II silhouette is available on crocs.in, Myntra and at Crocs retail stores nationwide. About Crocs, Inc. Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX), headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for all, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The Company's brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE, and its products are sold in more than 85 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. For more information on Crocs, Inc. visit investors.crocs.com. To learn more about our brands, visit www.crocs.com or www.heydude.com. Individuals can also visit investors.crocs.com/news-and-events/ and follow both Crocs and HEYDUDE on their social platforms.

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