Croma announces Diwali sale with a promise of 100 percent cashback for 500 customers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With work from home trends continuing in 2021, this festive season Croma expects an increase in demand for 'smart' devices among consumers.

There is a pent up demand in gadgets and home appliances as consumers are looking to add greater convenience and productivity to their homes. Croma aims to provide consumers with a safe and comfortable shopping environment. To avoid the traditional rush on the festive days, it is all set to kick-start its Diwali sale in advance, from October 29th this year.

The Croma Diwali sale is offering a 100% cashback to 500 lucky customers at its retail stores, up to INR 15,000. As an additional benefit, Croma is also offering an additional 10% instant cashback on debit and credit cards with select banking partners.

Croma is further offering an additional 5% instant cashback on TVs, home appliances & audio products on

Alongside, smartphones, TVs have been a consistent bestseller during the festive season for over a decade, underscoring the rapid technology advances in both these categories that have led to continuous demand as consumers look to take advantage of new technologies like LED screens and better software integration to watch web-based content. To cater to this demand, Croma has also launched the Croma Fire TV which allows you to search across platforms using voice.

Laptops have been steady performers as a best-selling category since 2011, but the pandemic and increased demand for better WFH and Learn from Home solutions are expected to lead to a resurgence in laptop sales in 2021. Adding to this, with people largely seeking for entertainment options at home, gaming consoles are also finding a sweet spot with customers

Similarly, convenience-driven appliances like washing machines are reporting strong growth. We have also seen growth in consumers adopting the latest 5G smartphones. While the demand-supply mismatch globally continues to affect availability, consumers have enough options to choose from across categories and price range at Croma.

Commenting on this, Avijit Mitra - MD & CEO, Croma Infiniti-Retail Ltd. said, "In the last 18 months, our homes have become the focus for our lifestyles. As a result, we see strong demand from consumers wanting to celebrate their living spaces and upgrade them with smarter entertainment gadgets and intelligent home appliances that drive convenience and productivity in the household. Diwali shopping is usually planned way in advance, but the actual shopping is clustered in a short period leading to unnecessary rush. To facilitate a safe and comfortable environment for all our customers we have decided to advance the Diwali offers & promotions this year starting 29th October."

'CROMA' - THE SMART SHOPPING EXPERIENCE

The Best Selection: 'Croma' offer consumers a wide range of products across more than 16,000 products of consumer electronics and durables and the Information technology products.

The Right Advice: At 'Croma', we help you buy! The burgeoning advancement in the consumer durables category presents a unique challenge for marketers and customers - 'extensive choice'. In an effort to help consumers make informed decisions, 'Croma' has trained professionals who have undergone extensive training and have in-depth knowledge of the products and brands available at the store. This therefore enables them to do a quick feature benefit analysis and suggest the right product to the customer.

Lifetime Assurance: Buy stress-free comfortably knowing that we will ensure that your purchase is well looked after throughout its lifetime.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)