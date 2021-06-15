Crossbeats bolsters its true wireless earphones and smartwatch categories with new premium models

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Crossbeats, the leading maker of high-quality affordable audio and smart wearables, announced today the launch of its two new wireless innovations, Enigma and Ignite S2.

Crossbeats Enigma is a new class of active noise cancelling true wireless earphones. Enigma is loaded with high-tech features to deliver powerful, precision sound, as well as the choice between 3 different Noise Cancelling Modes, Normal, Ambient and Active.

"Crossbeats team is excited to be expanding our true wireless earphones line up with the Enigma ANC series of products," says Archit Agarwal, Crossbeats Co-founder. "Crafted for the purest music experience by combining premium sound and a competitive price point makes this product appealing to not only audiophiles, but anyone looking for a best-in-class true wireless earphone."

"Crossbeats Enigma is designed to adapt to your lifestyle. If you're commuting or working from home and still need to be in tune with the world around you, Enigma's Ambient Mode will amplify the sound around you while you keep your earphones in your ears. On the other end of the spectrum, should you want to switch off all of the noise and just focus on the music, the ANC mode will instantly silence the world around you and bring you a completely immersive listening experience."

All about the Enigma

A next gen hybrid ANC true wireless with normal, ambient & active noise cancelling modes, the Enigma eliminates all the disturbances that might tamper with the sound experience. Enigma also has advanced touch controls, wireless charging, voice assistants enabled and a lot more. Perfect for working professionals and audiophiles who wouldn't settle for less.

Enigma Top Features

Hybrid noise cancelling modes

Instant auto power on

Multifunction touch control

6 dynamic microphones

Low latency enabled

Sleek comfort fit

Type-C + wireless charging

Smart voice assistants

Non-stop 3 days battery

IPX4 dust & sweatproof

On the smartwatch category, Crossbeats announced a premium variant to the brand's top selling Ignite watches, Ignite S2.

Ignite S2 is a promising upgrade to its predecessor the Ignite. A smartwatch that comes with voice calls enabled, SPo2 tracking, refreshed new UI and a ton of health and fitness features to explore.

As mentioned by the spokesperson at Crossbeats, "The upgraded Ignite S2 model reflects our emphasis on the importance of staying connected by providing a wearable that is a health companion, making life easier, efficient and more fun."

Ignite S2 is a premium looking lightweight and attractive smartwatch designed to deliver the very latest in health and fitness tracking features at an affordable price. Ignite S2 is packed with technology that will keep one in touch with the activity levels, give in-depth details about health metrics and can be customized to their personal style.

All about the Ignite S2

Ignite S2 is a true head turner, premium design with large 1.55" IPS full HD touch display housed inside an all-metal black case with a rotating crown key. The features department is packed too with health apps, sports modes, smart features and voice calling options. A must have smartwatch for people who wish to elevate their active lifestyle.

Ignite S2 Top Features

1.55" HD IPS display

Ultra-thin metal body

Rotating crown design

Interactive dynamic UI

Voice calls enabled

Water resistant mic & speaker

24/7 health tracking

Multiple sports mode

SPo2 monitoring

Customizable watch faces

How much will the Crossbeats Enigma & Ignite S2 cost?

The Crossbeats Enigma & Ignite S2 are both priced at Rs4999. The official launch of Enigma TWS was on June 9th while the Ignite S2 is scheduled to be launched on June 22nd.

Crossbeats in the smart tech industry

Over the years, Crossbeats have offered many varieties and variants to the smart tech community with flagship true wireless earbuds and smartwatches. The most popular ones are Crossbeats Torq, Evolve, Pebble, Edge, Urban Plus for the TWS category and Crossbeats Ace, Ignite and Orbit series topping the chart for the smartwatches segment. The mission is to create unique experiences in the intersection between lifestyle and tech that enrich people's lives. With a genuine passion for new technologies and user-centric innovation, the company aims to create products that define our time. For every mood, for every moment in your life.

Every product from Crossbeats is designed with one mission: Live, Love, Listen and Enjoy the limitless possibilities.

Website - (https://crossbeats.com)

Facebook - (https://www.facebook.com/crossbeatsindia)

LinkedIn - (https://in.linkedin.com/company/crossbeats)

Twitter - (https://twitter.com/crossbeatsind)

YouTube - (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLZxmhHHKhytA4PjJaSGtAQ)

#crossbeatsinspired #newproducts #truewireless #smartwatches #smartgadgets

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)