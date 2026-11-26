PNN New Delhi [India], November 26: Crucifer Academy, part of UAE-headquartered Crucifer AI Technologies, has expanded into India through a wholly owned subsidiary. The move forms part of the company's plans to establish operations across 30 countries globally. In India, the company plans to invest substantially in bridging the gap between education and employability-equipping learners with the knowledge and practical capabilities needed to maximise their prospects of securing employment in the AI and technology sectors. The Academy is preparing for its first cohort around the Knowledge Guarantee, its integrated training and lab methodology. Students must demonstrate understanding before progressing. Programmes are designed for six months, with flexibility to take nine or 12 months where needed. The Academy bears the cost of additional teaching, repeat sessions and one-to-one support, without further tuition fees.

Central to the model is the AI Kid, an interactive avatar that students teach. It questions unclear explanations and then takes an assessment based on what the student taught it, revealing gaps in the learner's understanding. Live, instructor-led teaching, learning games and repeated assessments support the process. Practical labs require students to develop their reasoning before using AI to implement solutions, then explain and defend their decisions. "We are not asking employers to trust that someone attended a course," said Christopher Richard, Founder of Crucifer AI Technologies. "We are building a model in which the learner must repeatedly show that they understand, can apply what they know and can explain their decisions."

Admission depends on an entrance assessment of learning capacity. Applicants watch an eight-minute explanation of a concept from an imaginary world, then answer questions testing their ability to listen, understand and apply it. No prior degree, coding experience or AI knowledge is required, although English proficiency is necessary. Through WITT - Where Is The Talent?, the Academy invites industry practitioners to inform quarterly curriculum reviews through its Advisory Council, and companies to interview eligible graduates through its Employer Network. Hiring decisions remain with employers: the Knowledge Guarantee concerns demonstrated learning, not guaranteed employment. Employers and industry professionals interested in WITT can visit www.cruciferai.com/witt.

About Crucifer Academy Crucifer Academy is the education vertical of Crucifer AI Technologies, focused on developing human capability for the AI economy. Its Knowledge Guarantee methodology combines live teaching, foundational learning, AI teach-back, practical labs and repeated assessments to make demonstrated understanding the basis of progression. Through WITT - Where Is The Talent? - the Academy connects industry input with curriculum development and creates pathways for eligible graduates to engage with participating employers. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)