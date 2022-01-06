CSS Corp appoints Industry Veteran Ashok Philipose as Chief Delivery Officer

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): CSS Corp, a global customer experience and technology services provider, today announced the appointment of Ashok Philipose as Executive Vice President and Chief Delivery Officer.

Ashok will lead CSS Corp's global delivery and operations, and also serve as an integral part of CSS Corp's executive leadership team, influencing the organization's path to sustainable growth, profitability, employee-focus and expansion.

Ashok brings with him over 25 years of experience at Wipro in various leadership roles spanning delivery management, risk management and organization building. He has been instrumental in setting up delivery organizations for large and strategic accounts across multiple verticals at Wipro. In his latest role, Ashok successfully orchestrated strategic interventions to drive improvement of customer satisfaction and profitability for the India business of Wipro in his capacity as the Country Delivery Head for India.

"With extensive operational and leadership experience, Ashok has a proven track record of integrating & building teams, engaging employees, delivering customer satisfaction, managing delivery for multi-million-dollar businesses worldwide, and ensuring operational excellence," said Sunil Mittal, CEO, CSS Corp. "CSS Corp has been striving to redefine industry benchmarks through its commitment to quality, dedication to innovation, and focus on delivering superlative revenue-impacting solutions to marquee hypergrowth customers. The addition of Ashok is an important step towards strengthening our management team and setting it up for future scale and growth."

On his appointment, Ashok Philipose said, "It's great to be part of an organization that is high on values and ethics, and is on the path to create disruption in the industry with its unique solutions, platforms and business models. I look forward with excitement to contribute towards creating a scalable delivery strategy and operations ecosystem that can sustainably cater to our ongoing organic growth of over 25 PERC."

