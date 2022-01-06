CSS Corp appoints Industry Veteran Ashok Philipose as Chief Delivery Officer

You would like to read
- Launch of Padma Shri Late Dr. Ashok Panagariya's book 'Monk in a Merc'
- Sonalika establishes India's largest harvester manufacturing facility in Himachal Pradesh with investment of Rs. 200 cr
- The rule of law remains the greatest challenge faced by developing democracies like India: Justice Gita Mittal
- Sonalika launches CRDs Technology in Tiger DI 75 4WD at an Introductory price range of Rs. 11-11.2 lacs
- CSS Corp launches CSS EDISON™, a Cloud-Based Digital Customer Experience Transformation Platform
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): CSS Corp, a global customer experience and technology services provider, today announced the appointment of Ashok Philipose as Executive Vice President and Chief Delivery Officer.
Ashok will lead CSS Corp's global delivery and operations, and also serve as an integral part of CSS Corp's executive leadership team, influencing the organization's path to sustainable growth, profitability, employee-focus and expansion.
Ashok brings with him over 25 years of experience at Wipro in various leadership roles spanning delivery management, risk management and organization building. He has been instrumental in setting up delivery organizations for large and strategic accounts across multiple verticals at Wipro. In his latest role, Ashok successfully orchestrated strategic interventions to drive improvement of customer satisfaction and profitability for the India business of Wipro in his capacity as the Country Delivery Head for India.
"With extensive operational and leadership experience, Ashok has a proven track record of integrating & building teams, engaging employees, delivering customer satisfaction, managing delivery for multi-million-dollar businesses worldwide, and ensuring operational excellence," said Sunil Mittal, CEO, CSS Corp. "CSS Corp has been striving to redefine industry benchmarks through its commitment to quality, dedication to innovation, and focus on delivering superlative revenue-impacting solutions to marquee hypergrowth customers. The addition of Ashok is an important step towards strengthening our management team and setting it up for future scale and growth."
On his appointment, Ashok Philipose said, "It's great to be part of an organization that is high on values and ethics, and is on the path to create disruption in the industry with its unique solutions, platforms and business models. I look forward with excitement to contribute towards creating a scalable delivery strategy and operations ecosystem that can sustainably cater to our ongoing organic growth of over 25 PERC."
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor