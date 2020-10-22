CSS Corp Emerges as a Global Leader in ISG Provider Lens™ Contact Center - Customer Experience Services 2020 Report

You would like to read
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], Oct 22 (ANI/Business Wire India): CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology support company, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the ISG Provider LensTM Contact Center - Customer Experience Services Global 2020 report by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
The report by ISG underlines CSS Corp's ability towards meeting the needs of enterprises for well-orchestrated intelligent automation capabilities to automate processes and to deliver higher productivity, reduced costs, improved data accuracy and enhanced customer experience.
CSS Corp was named a Leader in the AI & Analytics quadrant of the report. It was also positioned as Product Challenger in the Digital Operations quadrant of the ISG Provider LensTM Contact Center - Customer Experience Services US 2020 report.
The company has received this recognition for its comprehensive suite of services driven by solutions such as Digital Contact Center 2.0 (DCC 2.0) to drive transformation and OpsMAX framework to empower employees, and by exhibiting traits of partnership to seamlessly meet and address the needs of its clients.
In addition, its differentiated outcome-based pricing model and expertise in delivering insights for customers has been adding value to its fast-growing portfolio of clients.
"Disruptive technologies and engagement models are accelerating the pace of digital transformation at contact centers as they re-imagine how they can ensure a smooth and frictionless customer experience. CSS Corp has constantly endeavoured to provide world-class end-to-end support, enabled by innovative technology solutions and business models. We are proud to be the leaders in this domain and aim to continue to maximise the value we deliver to our clients," said Sunil Mittal, EVP, CSS Corp.
"CSS Corp has put AI and analytics to effective use across enterprise clients. The company has exhibited skin in the game with its differentiated pricing models and significant business outcomes that have enabled growth for clients," said Namratha Dharshan, ISG Lead Analyst.
